Citizen science survey chance to test skills

The New Zealand Garden Bird Survey wants to hear your citizen science data. PHOTO: NEAL MCLANACHAN

It's that time again to join thousands of others around New Zealand in putting your observational skills to the test with the great New Zealand Garden Bird survey.

This is an excellent opportunity for everyone to get involved with some backyard citizen science. Started in 2007 this survey is now New Zealand’s longest running citizen science project and continues to help Manaaki Whenua collect valuable data on how different species of birds are doing around the country.

We are very privileged to live in a city like Otepoti that has such a diverse population of wildlife and with the help of our community trapping groups, individuals and organisations like City Sanctuary and the Halo project we are seeing increased numbers of species like kereru, tui and korimako.

The Dunedin Botanic Garden Aviary has had a high number of tui coming through its rehabilitation space over the last six months which may indicate that, with an increase in population sizes of our native bird species may come an increase in potential accidents, particularly in urban settings. This is a good reminder to clean sugar water feeding stations well and regularly, keep cats indoors, if possible, plant nectar producing trees and shrubs in your garden and continue trapping to keep destructive pests out of our green spaces.

This weekend is the last opportunity to get involved and to add observations to this valuable project. All the information you need to take part is on the New Zealand Garden Bird Survey website and remember what you see and record is important.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden

For further information contact Alisha Sherriff