Friday, 16 April 2021

NZ natives suitable for indoor plantings

    1. Life & Style
    2. Home & Garden

    Adiantum hispidulum. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Adiantum hispidulum. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Not many indoor plants originate from temperate climates like ours, but how about giving some New Zealand natives a go in your indoor jungle? Some are proven winners, while others’ wild habitat or form suggest they may adapt well to at least a partial life of confinement.

    Delicate maidenhair ferns enjoy dappled shade and constant moisture. They are in the massive genus of Adiantum, and you will find both native and exotic species in garden centres, but why grow an American species when you can support a local? Adiantum hispidulum and A. cunninghamii are both gorgeous. Button fern, Pellaea rotundifolia, is another cute native fern often sold as an indoor plant.

    Kawakawa (Piper excelsum, Piper melchior) are taonga that don’t grow naturally this far south, but you can grow them as pot plants, safe from frosts and where their shiny, heart-shaped leaves can be admired close-up — maybe even plucked to make a pot of tea or a soothing balm.

    Puka or Meryta sinclairii is another northern native that will only grow outdoors here in an extremely protected spot. The shiny leaves are huge and reminiscent of a fig tree (Ficus). Other lush foliage plants to try are karaka (Corynocarpus laevigatus), houpara (Pseudopanax lessonii) and akapuka (Griselinia lucida).

    If palms are more your vibe, a young nikau (Rhopalostylis sapida) can make a fine house plant. They are very slow growing, so won’t take over your space. Cabbage trees, Cordyline, give a similar look, and there are many hybrids and cultivars with coloured or variegated foliage

    Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden. For further information contact Kate Caldwell.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter