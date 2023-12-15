Replanted rose garden resplendent in red and white

Rosa ‘Iceberg' and Rosa ‘Poppy’ make an attractive display at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

In winter last year, the rose display in front of the winter garden terrace was replanted.

This summer is their second year of flowering and with a full season of growth already, they have settled in well. In full flower now, they are displaying a simple, but classic, red and white colour combination.

The white-flowering floribunda bush rose is Rosa ‘Iceberg', one of the best white flowering roses available. Extremely easy to care for it produces an abundance of large semi double white blooms above healthy shiny green foliage and will bloom continuously throughout summer.

Rosa ‘Poppy’, smothered in bright-red blooms, is the second of the two rose varieties planted here. It too is a floribunda, but in contrast is grown as a standard rose.

The term bush rose is used to describe modern roses that branch at ground level producing a small bushy habit. A standard rose is where a desired rose type is budded onto a rootstock trained as a single stem to a specific height. The most common heights of standard roses are 800mm or as a 450mm mini and because of this standard roses need to be staked for support.

The flowering structure can also help identify the type of rose. The term floribunda is botanical Latin for "many flowerings". In this case, referring to the clusters of flowers that develop on the end of a stem.

To keep roses in good condition plant in a sunny location with well-drained soil. Mulch and fertiliser as required and deadhead to encourage repeat flowering throughout the summer.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden

