No long lonely distance

No wonder we sometimes feel lonely.
The Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon is a full 42km course but accessibility is part of the kaupapa.
There are fun run and walking options and this was the first year the 5km route included wheelchairs and pushchairs. Marathon committee chairwoman Maria Sleeman said that while some people walk for a few years then go on the run, conversely, ageing runners can move down to the walk. "There’s a lot of flexibility."
Towards the end of the marathon there were runners last-gasping, crooked and ragged, with the occasional groan and end-of-nose sweat droplet. No wonder.
This contrasted with one of our party. "I wonder if we’re near the end yet. It sort of seems that way", while another replied, "Cool, I’m quite hungry now". Supportive sideliners clapped as we walked towards the finishing line’s big banner, so we broke into an embarrassed, self-justifying jog.
Walking solo in nature can be a great escape but walking as part of one big human machine helps address part of the paradox of being human — sometimes other people can drive us nuts but we still need each other.
In our individualist society it’s easy to be lonely. But even if we’re not physically present with other people, we’re always part of the human race. Humans belong to the aliveness of the living world and all its other sentient beings, so in a way we are never alone. Small comfort, but let’s take what we can get.