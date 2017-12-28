Q&A: Confessions of a supermarket owner

FreshChoice owner John Moyle at his store in Green Island. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Why do you do what you do?

''I am a grocer! I'm a third-generation grocer - it's in my blood.

''It's an exciting industry and I get to talk all day to a wide range of people.''

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

''South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader, philanthropist and South African president Nelson Mandela, American president John F. Kennedy, Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

''I like politics and I love cricket.

''I'd invite my wife too, of course.''

What is your earliest memory?

''Being allowed to walk from kindy to the old shop - it' now the Green Island Night 'n Day - but not being allowed to cross the road.

''I would stand there and scream across the road for Mum or Dad.

''The owner of the Shell service station (Eric Tikey) would get sick of my screaming and take me across the road.''

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

''An accountant! I'm not sure why.''

What is your most embarrassing moment?

''Flagging down a fire chief in Sydney. I thought the vehicle he was driving was a taxi.

''I even opened the back door to get in!''

Property aside, what's the most extravagant thing you've bought?

''Travel, travel and more travel when I can. There are few places I haven't been.

''My favourite place was Turkey and I'd really like to visit Croatia.''

Who would play you in the film of your life?

''British actor and comedian David Jason. He played Granville in Open All Hours, Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter in Only Fools and Horses, and Detective Inspector Jack Frost in A Touch of Frost.''

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

''Milkybar chocolate and Frosty Boy ice cream.''

What would be your dream job?

''I'd love to be a professional cricketer.''

What single thing would improve the quality of your life?

''Good health.''

What keeps you awake at night?

Four children, four dogs and two cats.''

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Keep the Customer Satisfied, by Simon and Garfunkel.