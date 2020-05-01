Rediscovering freedom: Chingford Park

Chingford House prior to its demolition in 1968. Photo: ODT files

If you’re lucky enough to be fully able-bodied, you might be feeling the call of the wild now that we’re allowed to roam a little further. But the body might need to be eased back into exercise after four weeks in lockdown.

Chingford Park in North East Valley is a good start and has seen a lot of use during lockdown.

It’s a park of many places. As you enter, you walk down the driveway lined by mature trees that hint at the park’s history of hosting a grand old house. The house no longer exists, but the former stables are still there and are now hired out for events such as weddings.

There’s also a sports field, creek, orienteering course and an archery club. There’s even a frisbee golf course.

At the very back of the park, there’s a small bush patch that’s ideal if you want to ease the body back into exercise. It covers a small hill and has several clear tracks but be warned: you will need strong shoes or boots, as only some of the tracks are gravelled.

Just north of the stables, a good solid track enters the bush. Mature beech trees catch the autumn light at their tips and a thriving native understorey keeps things fresh and green. After about 10 minutes, you have a choice to leave the bush or carry on up another loop. This track is less well-formed, but it’s easy to find your way through the slightly steeper terrain for another 10 minutes, back to the start. At the bottom, you’ll pass the flat lawn that used to be the site of Chingford House.

There are a couple of exits from the park, to Ainslee St or across the grounds to Afton Tce.

If you’re really pleased to be outdoors again and it’s a nice day, take the opportunity to remove your shoes and feel the grass.

Remember: The official Level 3 advice is to stay regional and exercise in your bubble at parks or beaches as close to home as possible.