Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder runs with the ball for Zingari-Richmond at Bathgate Park on Saturday and approaches Southern defenders MacKenzie Haugh (left) and Wilson Driver. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON Kaikorai 20 University 18

Ben Miller slotted a 48m penalty in injury time to secure Kaikorai’s 20-18 victory over University at Logan Park.

It was a game both teams attempted to play at pace, but failed in precision and execution, resulting in a high error rate, no fewer than 34 penalties, golden oldie scrums and a yellow card, which ultimately cost University the match.

Miller landed the first of his five penalty goals in the opening minute, but expansive play led to University flanker Sean Withy scoring the first of his two tries soon afterwards. Kaikorai took the lead back in the final minutes of the first half with a third Miller penalty and a sensational 60m break by Jordan McEntee for a try and a 14-8 advantage at the break.

University continued its expansive game after the break and was soon back in the lead through Withy’s second try. But with the game going to golden oldie scrums and persistent infringing Kaikorai clawed its way back through the boot of Miller.

Kaikorai was well served in the forwards by its loose forward trio, while Miller’s options from first five-eighth kept the ball in front of a hard-working tight five.

Lock Josh Hill and Withy were tireless workers in the University pack. Taylor Haugh and Josh Timu kept the backline inspired.

Taieri 21 Green Island 7

Taieri keeps on winning, while Green Island cannot buy a trick.

The visiting team ran out winners 21-7 at Miller Park after leading just 5-0 at the break.

There was little between the teams in the opening half and Green Island made some good progress through its forwards but had too many errors in its game. Taieri was much the same but went ahead near the end of the half. Green Island thought it had an advantage and tried a chip kick but it went into the hands of Taieri fullback Mitchell Scott, who ran away to score.

Taieri scored again early in the second half and a couple of penalties put it 16-0 in the lead. Green Island’s only try came through No 8 Sean Jansen after the home team had hammered away at the line.

But Taieri kept the pressure on and had the territory in the later stages of the game.

Mat Whaanga scored and had an impressive match, breaking the line three times only to be called back for infringements. It was his 50th premier game, while inside him Kori Rupene tallied his 150th game.

Woody Kirkwood played well in his 50th game for Green Island, while young winger Michael Manson made a couple of strong runs.

Green Island flanker Brett Kingsbury picked up a head knock at the end of the game and the game was called off a minute early as he was checked out.

Southern 43 Zingari-Richmond 18

Southern scored four tries in the second quarter of the game at Bathgate Park to dispose of Zingari-Richmond. The home team won 43-18 after it led 24-13 at the break.

The Colours had started well and were 8-0 up inside 10 minutes. Prop Sosefo Moniati scored early last week and did it again on Saturday and then Thomas Johnson knocked over a penalty.

But Southern found its mojo and took over the game. It played with pace and found holes in the Zingari-Richmond defence.

It scored 24 unanswered points and was too slick and had the game won by halftime.

Southern continued in the second half with tries. MacKenzie Haugh and Riku Kitahara helped themselves to doubles.

Zingari-Richmond tried to get back into the game but Southern was quicker round the field.

Southern lock Rewi Pomare, loose forward Bradley Horne and Kitahara impressed. Winger Chris McNoe played well for Zingari-Richmond and scored a nice try. Prop Reita Puatolo also got through plenty of work.

Dunedin 27 Alhambra-Union 18

The first half was substandard, both sides unable to get their games going.

The passing was sloppy and the handling questionable from both teams and a lot of the kicking was aimless.

The upside was the defence from both sides was strong and there were some big hits.

At the break it was deadlocked at 3-3.

Dunedin started the second spell with urgency and had two tries inside the first 15 minutes to fullback George Witana and flanker Angus Duckett.

Alhambra-Union replied through replacement halfback Ramesh Khatri from a scrum close to the line and the difference was back to three.

But Dunedin put the game to bed with two more tries to winger Jayden Beckett and replacement flanker Josh Retter.

The difference between the sides was Dunedin when it got into position scored, while Alhambra-Union did not because of errors and strong defence.

It did get a late try to replacement winger Isaac Milne but the game had passed it by.

- ODT rugby writers