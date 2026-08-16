© Allied MediaEngland defeats Australia in the final Ashes test: Bill Ponsford attempts a short run for Australia (first innings), but is cleverly run out for 2 by England keeper Bert Strudwick, who is seen throwing the ball in the air. Photo: <i>Otago Witness</i>, issue 3786, October 5 1926, page 40 The fifth Test match was resumed in dull and cloudy weather. The wicket was good but somewhat cut up, and the bowlers’ foothold was difficult. The Australian batsmen’s unaccountable loss of grip leaves England very much ground for hope, but it would be rash to contend that Australia is yet “in the cart”. She has too many stubborn and skilful batsmen to dismiss, but England has the chance of a lifetime. She only needs the slightest piece of luck to gain a commanding first innings lead. Native bat particularly interesting New Zealand’s short-tailed bat is particularly interesting to zoologists, as it occupies a unique position amongst the enormous number of species of bats known. Hardly any observations have been made of its habits. Some of these may be guessed, as they are suggested by its physical peculiarities. Its adaptations seem to show that, in addition to hunting for insects in the air, like ordinary bats, it also searches for them on the branches and leaves of trees. It is able to do this with ease by using sharp claws, peculiarly shaped. An additional joint in the middle finger enables it to fold its wings in a very small space. Alcohol cautions urged We must begin and teach the children and the young people that alcohol is not a stimulant, but a depressant: the direct effect of alcohol on the nervous system is in all stages and upon all parts of the system to depress or suspend its function; that it is, in short, from first to last, a narcotic drug. Alcohol successively weakens and suspends the hierarchical functions of the brain and therefore of the mind in the order from above downwards — that is to say, in the inverse order of their development in the individual and in the race. Of all the intellectual functions the highest and latest developed is that of self-criticism, self-control. It is the blinding of this critical side of self awareness by alcohol that causes men and women to say and do things they would not dream of saying or doing when sober. Cattle food crops often wasted That crops are often wasted in the feeding of dairy cows is certain. It would take 50 to 60 pounds of average swedes or mangels to provide enough protein for the production of a gallon of milk, but the carbohydrates would be much in excess of requirements. Experience shows that by adding proteins by means of a cake high in albuminoids, the carbohydrates of the roots can be economically utilised, and that 15lb to 18lb of swedes or mangels with 1¼lb of soya or decorticated ground nut cake (45 to 47 percent albuminoids) will provide enough protein and carbohydrates (or starch equivalent) for a gallon of milk. This being so, it is evident that if the cows are provided with the 16lb to 20lb of hay necessary for maintenance, the roots can be economically used for the production of milk up to three gallons at any rate. In the case of cows giving five gallons or more, it might not be wise to fill the cow up with 45lb to 50l b of roots, and then expect her to consume, in addition the concentrated foods necessary for this extra milk. It is in such cases as this that the feeding of roots in any quantity might be actually injurious. Correcting ferry figures Messrs Fay and Casey say in their report: “The present service, Wellington to Christchurch, via Lyttelton, takes about 11½ hours. The time taken on new route would be at least 13 hours: terminal embarkation and disembarkation 1 hour, Wellington to Picton 3½ hours; Picton to Christchurch, 8½ hours. In actual working the 8½ hours between Picton and Christchurch may have to be increased on account of steep gradients and difficult alignment.” The reference to a journey of 20 hours seems to have been a telegraphic error. — editor, ODT — ODT, 17.8.1926