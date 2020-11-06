Direct NZ-Melbourne flights to resume

Travellers will be able to fly direct from New Zealand to Melbourne from next week. Photo: Getty Images

Direct flights from New Zealand into Melbourne will resume on Monday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says.

He made the announcement on Friday before the interim hotel quarantine report was to be made public at noon.

"I have written to the prime minister and asked him to make it happen and I don't think it will be very difficult," Mr Andrews said.

"Melbourne Airport will be very keen to have these flights land."

The news comes as Victoria goes a week without any coronavirus deaths or new cases.

Friday's Department of Health and Human Services update showed the Melbourne 14-day average also dropped further, from 1.4 to 1.3.

There remain two mystery cases in Melbourne and none in regional areas.

It is the first time since February that Victoria has had such a streak of no deaths or new cases.

"These numbers are very impressive ... but we can't just pretend that seven days of zeros is like a vaccine against this virus," the premier said.

"Therefore we have to keep our guard up."

Mr Andrews said Victorians would have a better idea of which restrictions might be eased throughout this month when he announced roadmap changes on Sunday.

The 25km Melbourne travel limit and the "ring of steel" separating the city from the rest of Victoria are set to end.

Mr Andrews said there would also be "some expansions" around bars, restaurants and cafes, plus he will announce changes the government hopes to make through the rest of November.

Comparisons with NSW are continuing to dog the Victorian government before Sunday's announcement.

NSW has reported six locally acquired cases in the past week, with 68 COVID-positive people being treated, including a patient on a ventilator in intensive care.

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien pointed to diminishing active cases as a reason for the premier to realign rules closer to those in place north of the border.

"Whether it's weddings, whether it's going to a pub, whether it's sporting events, whether it's having people over - NSW have demonstrated that they can live safely with coronavirus with very low numbers," he told reporters.

"Victoria has got even lower numbers and yet our lives are so much more locked down."

But the premier is unrepentant.

"NSW can do as they please - we will continue to make sure we are safe," he said.

The Victorian government has already committed to lifting capacity limits at Melbourne hospitality venues to 40 patrons indoors - 10 per space - and 70 outdoors.

Mr O'Brien argues density limits should be based on the size of each venue rather than an "arbitrary number".

"That is the difference for a lot of small businesses between opening and closing, between living and dying," he said.

Victoria has only 15 active cases and no active cases in aged care for the first time since June 15.

Only two Victorians are in hospital because of the virus - neither are in intensive care - and one healthcare worker is an active case.

In the past 24 hours, 18,671 people had tests.

Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry interim report being delivered on Friday will include recommendations for a quarantine program that would clear the way for international flights to the state for the first time since early July.