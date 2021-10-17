Sunday, 17 October 2021

WA campsite mystery: Search continues for missing 4-year-old

    Cleo Smith, 4, was last seen in her family's tent at a campsite north of Carnarvon, Western Australia on Saturday.
    The mother of a four-year-old girl missing from a campsite in rural Western Australia says she misses the sparkle in her daughters eyes.

    Cleo Smith was last seen about 1.30am on Saturday at the Blowholes campsite on the coast at Macleod, north of Carnarvon.

    The girl was wearing a pink one-piece sleepsuit with a blue and yellow pattern when she was last seen.

    Her worried mother, Ellie Smith, took to social media early on Sunday pleading for help.

    "It's been over 24 hours since I last seen the sparkle in my little girls eyes! Please help me find her," she posted.

    Earlier, Ms Smith posted that she had woken at 6am on Saturday to find her daughter wasn't in their shared tent.

    She described Cleo's disappearance as "very very unusual".

    The full land search has now been going two days with marine and air assets rejoining the search from first light on Sunday.

