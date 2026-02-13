A cicada. PHOTO: SUPPLIED This week I saw one cicada and heard lots of them, but unfortunately it was in the bush walk at Te Papa in Wellington. However, a few warm days in a row in Otago should have some cicadas on the move and bringing trout to the surface to feed on them. There are several very warm days forecast inland over the next week or so. It is just a matter of being free to go fishing on these days to capitalise on the opportunity. Meanwhile, back on the regular fishing scene there is lots of other fishing to be going on with. Smaller waters are at good fishing levels and well worth a go. The Lower Clutha is the lowest it has been in quite a while and is especially worth fishing on an evening rise. Both sedges and mayflies can be expected to hatch. The best conditions are when it is warm and calm, as the mayflies will be both duns and spinners then. If it is breezy there will be no spinners as they are poor flyers and risk being blown away from the river and be unable to lay their eggs in the water. Sedges and duns will be there regardless of the wind; in fact, the rippled surface will make it harder for trout to detect the fraud that is your fly. On the subject of smaller waters, I fished the upper Taieri last weekend. It had dropped significantly in the previous week and was ideal. It was rather cold when I started, only 8°C, but there were fish rising. The first one I came across was rising regularly, but I could not see it even though I could hear it. Eventually I spotted it. The fish was tucked in close to a grassy bank and was moving up and down over several metres. I could not see anything on the water that it was likely to be taking. I already had a diving beetle attached to my tippet, so I tried that. When I eventually got the fly in the right spot it was hit hard by the fish. There was quite a bit of weed about, but I was able to steer to clear as I played it out and soon had a lovely 2.5kg fish in the net. As I was putting the fish back in the water, I heard another rise which I saw straight away. As the first fish swam off, I turned my attention to this second one and repeated the whole operation, although this one was slightly smaller. The rest of the morning was uneventful. In the afternoon, I hooked a good fish on a water boatman but after several long runs it eventually dropped off, as did the next fish I hooked. Mid-afternoon damsel flies appeared on the water and trout were jumping out at them. Returning to the diving beetle, I plonked it near any risers and landed a couple of them, and by now it was time for a cup of tea.