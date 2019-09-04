Grace Michelle and Krishneep Pratap are the 2019 Class Act recipients for Tokomairiro High School.

Grace Michelle

A flair for communicating and a taste for the macabre could lead Grace Michelle in any number of directions.

But the 17-year-old Tokomairiro High School pupil and skilled performer hopes it will lead her deep into the criminal mind.

''I'd like to study at Otago to become a criminal psychologist.

''I've always been fascinated by the workings of the criminal mind, from Vlad the Impaler to Albert Fish.

''My friends think it's a bit weird, but it captivates me.''

Grace's passion for human drama finds more conventional outlets on stage and, behind the curtains, backstage.

Teachers remark on her ability to pull pupils of all ages, skills and temperaments together, both as a leader of - and often leading contributor to - school productions.

Although singing is ''not her thing'', Grace's talents on the guitar, drums and ukulele have also taken her down the southern country music road, as a sometime member of all three local clubs, and a one-time Gold Guitar competitor.

''I love performing. And any subject where that's part of things, like English, music and drama.

''But I enjoy chemistry too. And biology's OK, apart from the plants.''

A keen champion of the underdog, Grace embraces pastoral care within her school community.

She has been deputy head girl, peer support leader and, most recently, co-ordinator of the school's LGBTQ club.

''I'm pretty extrovert and out there, and I know that if you're like that and have nobody to look up to, it can be isolating.

''Diversity is important, as is normalising that diversity so everyone can feel accepted and included.''

Grace's strong views, wide-ranging interests and love of the stage give her ample opportunity for speech-making - another of her passions.

''I'm a bit sarcastic. You get your point across best by using humour.

''I get nervous like anyone, but the trick is to feed off those nerves to give your speech power and impact.''

The second of four sisters, Grace espouses feminist principles.

''Whatever I end up doing as a career, I'd like to be the bread-winner of the family.''

She smiles broadly: ''Down with the patriarchy.''

Achievements: Deputy head girl (2019); literacy award (2018); senior music prize (2018); Milton Community Choir committee member (2018, 2019); student council member (2018, 2019); librarian (2013, 2019); arts committee member (2019); health committee member (2019); peer support leader (2019); deputy backstage manager (2018); backstage manager (2019); diligence in health, art, social studies and mathematics (2015); 1st in Drama (2016); 1st in drama, diligence in English and mathematics (2017); 1st in English and drama, diligence in English and biology (2018); co-ordinator of LGBTQ club (2019).

Role models: Queen Elizabeth II and Taylor Swift.

Hopes for the future: To become a forensic psychologist.

Krishneel Pratap

If focus and commitment are a foretoken of success, Krishneel Pratap's future is bright with promise.

The 17-year-old Tokomairiro High School pupil arrived in South Otago just last year, following lengthy travels from his native Fiji as his family sought improved opportunities.

Krishneel's travels - and the chance to gain a broad perspective on life elsewhere - have left the academic high performer with a special ability to embrace diversity, and a fierce determination to succeed.

Given his desire to enter a career in medicine, it is no surprise Krishneel's interests focus keenly on science.

''I used to play a lot of rugby, and enjoyed it, but recently I've had to give it up to focus on my studies.

''I hope to study health science at Otago next year and then medicine, so it's all about that right now. I'm interested in all types of science, from maths to anatomy. Doesn't matter, as long as it's science.''

Thriving on a challenge, Krishneel acknowledges failure can be as important as success in developing and achieving your goals.

''We entered the Otago University Chemistry Quiz Night last year, but it didn't go so well - we didn't really know what to expect.

''But we're entering again in October, and we're much better prepared. Our experience last year has spurred us on and we want to go out and win.''

In between studies, Krishneel finds time for pastoral duties within the school, and enjoys leading by example through his roles this year as prefect and peer support leader.

His teachers say he is always willing to help others, and Krishneel puts his caring attitude down to his experiences travelling and moving regularly from place to place.

Here, as elsewhere, his mother is his role model and inspiration.

''My mother is a very hardworking person, and has always encouraged us to do our best in any new situation. I understand what it's like being the new kid in school, so I try and extend that to the younger kids who might feel out of place.

''Understanding others helps you form a clearer view of the world.''

Achievements: LDS Church Middle School year 9 Pesega certificate of achievement for 80+ average (2015); Ngata Memorial College (NMC) year 10 junior diploma (2016), subject certificates in mathematics and English (2016), academic excellence award (2016); NCEA level 1 with merit (2017); NCEA level 2 (2018); Howick College U16 rugby development team (2017); year 12 personal excellence in English (2018); year 12 mathematics award (2018), 1st in chemistry and physics, chemistry and physics awards (2018); Waterwise Otago Scholarship (2018); Incubator Programme attendee (2018, 2019); peer support leader (2019); prefect (2019); librarian (2019); environmental team leader (2019).

Role model: My mother. She’s hardworking and inspirational.

Hopes for the future: To study medicine.