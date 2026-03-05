A Year 9 Cromwell College student has come second in the junior section of a national poetry competition.



Katie Anne Ley was taking part in the Resilienz Love Letter to the World poetry competition 2026 and was praised for her poem, A Love Letter to Colours.

The judges said: “A Love Letter to Colours presents an alliterative, abstract commentary on the power of colour to inspire wonder and connectedness to a larger whole.

"It poses the idea that colours are more than what we see and have the power to remind us of the beauty we too often overlook."