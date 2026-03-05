A Year 9 Cromwell College student has come second in the junior section of a national poetry competition.

Katie Anne Ley was taking part in the Resilienz Love Letter to the World poetry competition 2026 and was praised for her poem,  A Love Letter to Colours. 

The judges said: “A Love Letter to Colours presents an alliterative, abstract commentary on the power of colour to inspire wonder and connectedness to a larger whole.

"It poses the idea that colours are more than what we see and have the power to remind us of the beauty we too often overlook."

Copy of the poem