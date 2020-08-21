Friday, 21 August 2020

Decision 2020: Cannabis legislation debated

    Cannabis legalisation was the subject of an informative referendum panel discussion hosted this week by Musselburgh Baptist Church.

    The panellists were Dunedin Multidisciplinary Study researcher Associate Professor Kirsten Robertson, Say Nope to Dope campaign spokesman Aaron Ironside and New Zealand Drug Foundation chairman Tuari Potiki.

    Towards the end of the zoom event, panel moderator and ODT journalist Bruce Munro asked the panellists what would change their mind on the referendum.

    The public event was run live online.

    • New Zealanders will get a chance to vote on whether the recreational use of cannabis should become legal as part of the general election on Saturday, October 17.

