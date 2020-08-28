National to push for deal to keep Tiwai open

National Party leader Judith Collins, flanked by MP Jonathan Young and Sir Tim Shadbolt at the launch of the policy in Invercargill today. Photo: Luisa Girao

The National Party would facilitate negotiations to keep Southland’s Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter open if elected next month, Leader Judith Collins says.

Speaking in Invercargill today the opposition leader said she wanted to get Rio Tinto, power companies and Transpower to "achieve a more cost competitive environment to save the plant."

“Our aim is to create a commercially viable outcome that would keep the smelter in operation for at least the next five years while preparing Southland to lessen the severity of the smelters hard-closure.

She understood the owners of the Manapouri Power Station, Meridian Energy, had offered a positive electricity price to Rio Tinto, based on Meridian’s potential losses of tens of millions of dollars a year if there is a drop-dead date for closure of the smelter.

"Based on this, we understand that a commercial deal could be reached."

However, the leader said National would also review transmission pricing.

“In exchange for this deal, we would require a plan from Rio Tinto for the clean-up of the site and dealing with the waste when it closes."

Government minister Grant Robertson was in Invercargill earlier this week when re reaffirmed it would not finance a bail out package.

The Labour MP however said negotiations are ongoing.

It has announced a transition support package last month.