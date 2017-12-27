2017 in review: The most read stories

As another year comes to an end we take a look back at the most read stories in what has been an action-packed 12 months for news.

The top 10 most read stories highlight the Otago Daily Times’ strength in telling local stories, with no national stories making the list.

Despite the change of Government, the general election does not feature in the top 10, with ODT readers more interested in the closure of Dunedin’s Cadbury factory and the flooding which swept through Otago in July.

The list also highlights the continuation of a deadly trend on southern roads, with the road toll approaching last year’s total of 34 deaths in Otago and Southland.

Flooding across paddocks in Taieri earlier this year. Photo: ORC

Number 10. Otago flooding in pictures, July 22.

The ODT website was busier during July’s flooding event than at any other time this year as readers kept up-to-date with Civil Defence briefings and the latest on evacuations as the rain pelted down.

About 220 homes were evacuated overnight on July 21-22 across the region from Oamaru to Milton and inland to the Ida Valley.

The Taieri was hit particularly hard, but Civil Defence staff were surprised at how widespread the damage was across Otago and Canterbury.

Number 9. 350 jobs to go as Cadbury closes, February 16.

The announcement more than 130 years of chocolate making would be coming to an end was a major blow to Dunedin, which struck a chord with ODT.co.nz readers.

Along with the July’s flooding, the Cadbury closure was the only event to feature in the top 10 most read stories twice.

Cadbury staff were called to a meeting where they were to be told about the factory closure. Photo Stephen Jaquiery

Number 8. Ruling leaves landlord $10k out of pocket, September 1.

This story about a landlord having to pay a tenant $10,000 over a legal technicality proved contropversial.

By the end of the year there had been a happy resolution for landlord Vic Inglis, with a Dunedin judge quashing the ruling.

Number 7. One killed in motorway crash, May 23.

Tragedy on southern roads was all too common this year. Before the end was through the road toll across Otago and Southland had crossed 30 and approaching last year’s total of 34.

Architecture Van Brandenburg's proposal for development of the Steamer Basin area. Photo: Animation Research

Number 6. Bold plan for Dunedin harbourside, November 11.

A wave of positivity swept over Dunedin when a bold vision for the city’s harbourside was unveiled. While a few were critical of the "clams", the overwhelming response was positive.

Number 5. Two dead after crash near Dunedin, March 31.

Two people died after a head-on crash between a car and truck on State Highway 1 near Allanton, south of Dunedin in March.

Number 4. Bomb Squad find package to be inert, June 16.

In June parts of central Dunedin were blocked off for hours amid fears a package taped to the side of a building was a bomb.

Police investigate reports of a suspicious package found outside KiwiBank at Moray Pl, Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson

It turned out the suspicious package was a demo tape from a Dunedin noise musician. The incident resulted in charges being laid, but a Dunedin judge found the musician not guilty.

Number 3. Flood-hit Dunedin remains on alert/Henley residents urged to evacuate, July 21.

Reporters across Otago worked around the clock to keep the website updated with the latest updates during July’s floods as the rain made it’s way down from Oamaru.

Number 2. Southern lights seen on subantarctic flight, March 25.

Aurora fever continued in the south this year and was most evident after the first flight to the edge of Antarctica, which gave passengers a chance for a better view of the astral light show.

Number 1. Cadbury staff in tears, February 16.

Shock and sadness swept over Dunedin in the wake of the announcement Cadbury would be closing. This story captured some of that emotion and ended up as the most popular story of the year.