$5.5 million Lotto win in Dunedin

The winning ticket was sold at New World Gardens.

A trip to a Dunedin supermarket was very lucky for one Lotto player who has snared a $5.5 million win.

The winning Powerball First Division ticket in tonight's draw was sold at New World Gardens.

The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Another $5.5 million winning ticket was sold at New World St Martins in Christchurch.

Tonight’s winners are the fifth Powerball multi-millionaires this year, and the win comes just over two weeks after a couple from the Hauraki District scored themselves $10.5 million, Lotto NZ said.

The woman bought the ticket on a whim and says winning still doesn’t feel real.

The couple are planning to help their children and close family,