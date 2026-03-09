A five-year employment stoush between a mental-health charity and the union has come to a head on a Dunedin street. Able Minds, headed by chief executive and former National MP Sarah Dowie, supports people experiencing mental distress, addiction and trauma across Otago and Southland. Since 2021, there has been a stalemate in negotiations between the organisation and the Public Service Association (PSA) over the proposal to introduce 90-day trials for some new employees. About 20 protesters stood outside Able Minds’ Prince Albert Rd premises yesterday to voice their opposition to the plan. PSA national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons — serenaded by the car horns of passing motorists — said the charity did “absolutely critical work” but called 90-day trials “oppressive and harsh and cruel”. “It's galling to see Sarah Dowie, say ... that the vulnerability of their clients means their workers need to be treated in a vulnerable way,” she said. A protest was held yesterday outside Able Minds’ South Dunedin office yesterday over a plan to use 90-day trials. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON But Ms Dowie told the Otago Daily Times no current staff could be subject to the trials, nor would it be used for all new employees. ‘‘There are things that we can't ascertain in the recruitment process,’’ she said. ‘‘When you put people into real-life situations, dealing with vulnerable people with mental health issues, we can't foresee how those people will go. “So, when it comes to roles that have operational risk or are positions of quite high responsibility, then we require the use of a lawful tool in the toolbox of human resources.” Ms Dowie said Able Minds was a positive workplace and wellbeing initiatives had earlier been instituted including mental-health leave and half-day Fridays. She stressed only about 10% of staff were union members. Labour MP Ingrid Leary addressed those gathered outside the South Dunedin office yesterday and described the 90-day-trial proposal as “absolutely outrageous”. It was indicative of “right-wing divide-and-conquer tactics”, she said. Ms Dowie described that point of view as trite and showing a lack of understanding of Able Minds and the environment in which its staff operated. The chief executive said the timing of the protest was “surprising”, given the parties were heading to the Employment Relations Authority for facilitation talks on Friday in Invercargill. Ms Fitzsimons said the PSA would not sign up to any agreement involving 90-day trials. rob.kidd@odt.co.nz