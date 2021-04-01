Allied Press hit by data breach

This afternoon Allied Press was contacted by Government cyber security organisation Cert NZ about a data breach affecting its ODT Archive service.

Those affected by the breach have been sent an email containing more information.

Allied Press acted quickly to contain the breach by taking the service offline and emailing those affected.

No other Allied Press services, including the E-Edition or the odt.co.nz website, have been breached.

“We are taking the data breach very seriously and took immediate steps to rectify the situation, which included quickly informing those affected and taking the service offline,” Allied Press chief executive Grant McKenzie said.