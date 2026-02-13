Andrew Whiley. Photo: Supplied

Former Dunedin councillor Andrew Whiley has joined the city council by-election race.

Mr Whiley, who narrowly missed out in October's Dunedin City Council election, announced today he wanted to return to the table.

"Dunedin faces significant financial and infrastructure challenges," he said.

"Rising rates, increasing debt, and pressure on core services mean we must be disciplined, transparent, and focused on what matters most to ratepayers."

A by-election is required after the death of councillor Jules Radich last month.

Another leading contender announced his candidacy this week - former Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins.

Other candidates in the race are Bill Acklin, Jo Galer, Conrad Stedman, Lync Aronson, Richard Knights and Pamela Taylor.

Mr Whiley reaffirmed his opposition to the planned Smooth Hill landfill.

Emerging waste technologies and modern resource recovery solutions provided more sustainable long-term options, he said.

Mr Whiley was a city councillor from 2013 until last year.

He finished 16th in the race for 14 councillor positions in October.

"If re-elected back to council, I will again work hard, listen carefully, and remain accountable to ratepayers," he said.

Nominations close on March 2.

The by-election date is May 12.