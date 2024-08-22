Blooming cheek: 'Flowers picked' from funeral floral displays

The woman had been trespassed from Hope and Sons the day before her arrest. Photo: Google Maps

A woman trespassed from a Dunedin funeral home returned to allegedly pick flowers from floral displays while abusing staff.

Senior Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Hope and Sons in Andersons Bay Rd about 8.45am yesterday when the 44-year-old woman arrived at the property, after being trespassed from it the previous day.

‘‘She entered the building and was picking up flowers and verbally abusing staff.’’

It was not known if she was trying to steal the flower displays or not, Snr Sgt Lee said.

When she did leave the building, she did not take any of the flowers with her.

‘‘She left before police arrived, but was later arrested and charged with trespass.

‘‘She has been bailed to appear in court at a later date.’’

john.lewis@odt.co.nz