Starring in The Circus* of Lord Azure the Miraculous at this year’s Dunedin Fringe Festival are (from left) Trish Sullivan, Scott Sumby and Jennifer Currie. PHOTO: SUPPLIED An immersive murder mystery show at a historic Dunedin home will see one audience member framed for the shocking crime. The ‘‘real-time whodunnit’’, The Circus* of Lord Azure the Miraculous (Clam), is coming to Olveston Historic Home this week for four shows as part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival. Director Jennifer Currie, of Tasman-based theatre company Glad To Be Here NZ, said the production followed the murder of the star act of a fictional circus. The remaining circus ensemble would attempt to keep the show going by themselves until the police arrived. The show would take place within a tent on the grounds at Olveston and was designed to be an ‘‘intimate and immersive’’ experience, Ms Currie said. ‘‘Without giving too much away, we sort of frame one audience member as the murderer.’’ The cast would be interacting with the audience from the minute they arrived on the property. There would also be clues and red herrings for the audience to pick up on and try to guess who the murderer was for themselves. The show was ‘‘pretty fringy’’, and the company, whose origins were in street theatre, tried to do things differently to what they had seen before, she said. It would be their first time performing in Dunedin. ‘‘It’s always fun to go to a new city and see what different things people laugh at. ‘‘It’s a different humour.’’ Clam is showing tonight and tomorrow, at 5.30pm and 8pm each day. tim.scott@odt.co.nz