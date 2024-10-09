Australian rugby leader new boss of Dunedin Venues

Paul Doorn. Photo: Supplied

An Australian rugby leader will be responsible for steering the fortunes of Forsyth Barr stadium.

Paul Doorn was today announced as the new chief executive of Dunedin Venues, in charge of the stadium and the Dunedin Centre.

He succeeds Terry Davies, who quit in June after heading the organisation for 10 years.

Mr Doorn joins Dunedin Venues from his position as chief executive of New South Wales Rugby and the Waratahs.

He was made redundant in June and was due to finish his role in December.

He plans to move to Dunedin - Mr Davies spent the latter part of his tenure splitting his time between here and Australia.

“I am excited to be relocating to Dunedin, a city that I have always enjoyed visiting, and to bring my experience in sports and major events to Dunedin Venues,” he said in a statement.

“The unique venues operate at the heart of the city, serving as significant tourism and economic drivers. I look forward to fostering relationships with stakeholders across Dunedin and the broader sports and events industry.”

Mr Doorn was "recognised for his ability to generate positive outcomes from major events and enhance brand recognition", the statement said.

Mr Davies said he was confident his successor would bring new energy to the role.

During his time at the helm, Forsyth Barr Stadium hosted 21 major concerts, eight international rugby tests and other major events.