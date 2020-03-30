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The hills were alive with the sound of music at Careys Bay.
In a bid to help with lockdown cabin fever, professional opera singer Lois Johnston treated her neighbours to a special performance from her balcony on Sunday.
"When the neighbours started sending me messages asking if I’d sing something, I thought ‘well the Italians are doing it, I can sing from the balcony’," she said.
The performance happened just after she learned of the first New Zealand death from Covid-19 on Sunday.
"When the music started I really felt quite emotional about it all."
Ms Johnston, who has lived at Careys Bay for about five years, started her opera company Opera Here to increase opera’s popularity.
A video of her performance has more than 1200 views on Youtube.
"The feedback’s been crazy, I haven’t stopped answering messages."