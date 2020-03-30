The hills were alive with the sound of music at Careys Bay.

In a bid to help with lockdown cabin fever, professional opera singer Lois Johnston treated her neighbours to a special performance from her balcony on Sunday.

"When the neighbours started sending me messages asking if I’d sing something, I thought ‘well the Italians are doing it, I can sing from the balcony’," she said.

Lois Johnston, of Careys Bay, sang an aria for her neighbours from her balcony on Sunday. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

She performed the Countess’ aria from The Marriage of Figaro.

The performance happened just after she learned of the first New Zealand death from Covid-19 on Sunday.

"When the music started I really felt quite emotional about it all."

Ms Johnston, who has lived at Careys Bay for about five years, started her opera company Opera Here to increase opera’s popularity.

A video of her performance has more than 1200 views on Youtube.

"The feedback’s been crazy, I haven’t stopped answering messages."

daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz