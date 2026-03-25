Dunedin SPCA huntaway collie Tanggol with SPCA community support officer Eric Odell and Niflheim Social Motorcycle Club members (from left) Sean Lloyd, Marinus Leppens, Chris Dowson, Matt Rowling and Karl Winton (front right). PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN Some motorcycle clubs have historically had a bad rap for being uncaring and antisocial. But Niflheim Social Motorcycle Club co-founder Karl Winton said he and many of the club’s members were big softies — particularly when it came to animals. So, the Dunedin-based organisation ran a motorcycle rally recently which raised more than $2000 for the Dunedin SPCA. "We did it, just for the love of animals, and I think the SPCA needed a bit of a hand. "We've all got animals ourselves, and we thought it was a blimmin' good cause, to be honest." He said the club was established only about six months ago, and was pleased to see about 70 motorcyclists take part from as far away as Invercargill and Christchurch. "There was quite a lot for our first rally — it was awesome." He hoped it was the first of many more fundraising rallies for community organisations and charities. Dunedin SPCA community support officer Eric Odell was delighted with donation. "It goes towards feeding, vaccinations, de-sexing, caring for the animals, basically — $2000 goes a long, long way here, for sure. "It's absolutely wonderful." He praised the club’s initiative and hoped it would be a continuing relationship. "It's very, very helpful, and it's great to get this kind of support from the community. "If we can keep working with these guys, we would love it. As long as they're willing to keep working with us, I think it's a great partnership to have." john.lewis@odt.co.nz