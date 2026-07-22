“Concerning” images of a black cat near a nest at Dunedin’s Northern Royal Albatross colony have emerged. The cat was spotted about 12.15pm yesterday at Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve (Pukekura), on the Department of Conservation’s (Doc) Northern Royal Albatross cam. Otago Peninsula Biodiversity Group chairman Hoani Langsbury said feral cats were known to frequent the area. “We have more than 100 cameras out around the peninsula and on a weekly, if not a daily basis, we’re seeing feral cats moving around the peninsula,” he said. “It is concerning, but at this stage in their development, [the albatross are] pretty large and generally take care of themselves.” Doc would be alerted and respond accordingly, he said. He would be “surprised” if a standoff between a cat and an albatross ended in a victory for the cat “but let’s not leave it to chance”, he said. [Missing Credit]A cat seen near an albatross nest at Taiaroa Head.Photo: Doc Northern Royal Albatross cam. Trapping at the headland had been ongoing since about 1940, but this cat had got lucky and avoided them, Mr Langsbury said. This cat could be a pet, but it was unlikely given how far away from Harington Point (the closest urban area) it was. “But the way the rules work is, once it gets inside a nature reserve, which is where it is, all cats are considered to be feral,” he said. Doc Coastal Otago principal biodiversity ranger Jim Watts said cats were “always a concern for native species as they are unregulated and skilful predators”. Taiaroa Head was not predator free and seeing a cat in the reserve was not uncommon, he said. “At this time of year, the toroa [albatross] chicks are all above 6.5kg and the risk is low for these birds,” he said. But many other native species, red billed gull, tītī, blue penguins, Otago Shags and native skinks, lived in the area and were are at a greater risk to cat predation, he said The two Doc rangers at Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve yesterday did not see the cat and Doc was unsure where it went. Since the start of the year, 13 cats had been caught in traps at the reserve, Mr Watts said and while there was extensive trapping in the area it was possible this cat had “recently moved into the area” or may be “trap shy”. He confirmed no harm was caused to any albatross. felicity.dear@odt.co.nz