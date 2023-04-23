Body found near Woodhaugh walking track

Police are investigating following the discovery of a body in the North Dunedin suburb of Woodhaugh this morning.

In a statement, police said they received a report just before 10am of a body found near a walking track.

Officers were seen at the entrance to Ross Creek track.

"Inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances that lead to the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time."

Further information would be released when available, police said.