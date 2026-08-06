Necks were craning in Central Dunedin on Thursday, as a Liebherr LTR11200 telescopic crawler crane lifted a boom on to the third and final tower crane at the new Dunedin hospital inpatient construction site.

Minister of Health Simeon Brown said last month the erection of the three cranes signalled construction was transitioning from foundation works, to the main vertical construction phase.

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

“These cranes will play a critical role over the next two and a-half years, lifting the heavy structural steel and major building components needed to construct the hospital,” Mr Brown said.

“Their arrival is a clear sign that this project is advancing as planned and that momentum is continuing to build.”

Construction of the inpatient building is expected to support about 900 fulltime equivalent jobs across the life cycle of delivery, not exceeding 500 at any one time. Photo: Gerard O’Brien