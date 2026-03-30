An architect's rendition of the now-approved Tomboy cafe in a more than century-old heritage building at the corner of Russell and Arthur Sts. IMAGE: SUPPLIED A suburban cafe planned in a historic Dunedin corner store has been approved after a panel ruled it would be an overall positive addition to the neighbourhood. The application by Dunedin couple Tansy Hayden and Paul Keesing to establish a cafe — called Tomboy — and visitor accommodation in the former corner shop and upstairs dwelling, built for storekeeper J Airey in 1923, at the corner of Russell and Arthur Sts, has been granted resource consent by the Dunedin City Council. Their project attracted opposition from Arthur St resident Joanne Baldwin, who detailed 15 reasons why the application should be ‘‘declined in full’’. A former police officer and Wellington cafe owner, she was concerned about the potential for adverse effects — noise, smoking, vehicle movements, odours, lighting — and an increase in smokers, vaping and antisocial behaviour. It culminated in a hearing earlier this month when each party pleaded their case before a three-person panel. In its final decision, independent commissioner and panel chairwoman Louise Taylor said the trio carefully considered the views presented by Ms Baldwin, particularly the potential impact on the enjoyment of her property in terms of amenity, noise and parking. While her lived experience was useful for the panel to understand the values of the site and nearby environment, they accepted the evidence from council staff and the applicants’ planner — noise rules would be met, there was ‘‘no evidence of a lack of on-street carparking’’ and the scale and impact of the cafe would be limited by conditions. ‘‘Overall, we conclude that the proposal will provide a positive contribution to the amenity of the neighbourhood, both in terms of the re-use of the character building and the provision of a space for community to come together and connect. ‘‘We find that any adverse effects will be minor at most.’’ The panel also noted the submissions received in support of the application and that other neighbours were notified of the application but did not submit, Ms Taylor said. Resource consent was granted with conditions including the cafe operated from 7am-10pm seven days a week, no music was played outdoors, no live music and all external lighting must be directed away from any adjoining residential properties. Ms Hayden yesterday said she and Mr Keesing were ‘‘really happy with the outcome’’. tim.scott@odt.co.nz