Duncan Eddy says long-standing state houses were demolished and families moved out of the community ahead of the project, which was then canned in 2024. Photo: Gerard O'Brien A community representative has urged the council to push for government recommitment to an axed Port Chalmers social housing project. West Harbour Community Board member Duncan Eddy told councillors of residents’ dismay when Albertson Ave land, once set aside for 12 new state homes, was listed for sale by housing agency Kāinga Ora. ‘‘Kāinga Ora should make good on its earlier commitment to the social housing rebuild on the site - we ask for Dunedin City Council's active support in making this happen,’’ Mr Eddy said at Wednesday’s council meeting. The land was listed on Trade Me in August, and is now for sale by negotiation over $412,500 plus GST. A 2022 council valuation put the land value at $1.2 million. Mr Eddy said long-standing state houses were demolished and families moved out of the community ahead of the project, which was then canned in 2024. ‘‘West Harbour residents were shocked by the loss of these community members and the loss of 11 much-needed social houses,’’ he said. ‘‘When the land later appeared for sale on Trade Me, there was a real sense of sadness.’’ Photo: Stephen Jaquiery Communication with Kāinga Ora to-date had not been fruitful, he said. He asked the council to write to the agency and central government politicians, requesting they recommit to the project. Following questions from Cr Russell Lund, Mr Eddy said community-housing providers had approached Kāinga Ora, but the agency was not open to discussing the matter. ‘‘We want to make sure that it remains social housing and doesn't get bought up by a land bank or someone [whose use won’t] add to the housing stock locally.’’ A letter with 650 signatures, calling on the agency to rethink its housing and land-sale approach, was delivered to Kāinga Ora offices last year by Mr Eddy and Ursula Lehr. Kāinga Ora regional director Julia Campbell told the Otago Daily Times earlier this month they were comfortable selling the Albertson Ave site ‘‘at a price that reflects current market valuation’’. Twenty-nine former state houses have sold in the southern districts in the past two years. This follows a review led by former prime minister Sir Bill English, which found the organisation had taken on too many properties and too much debt, and needed to consolidate its options. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz