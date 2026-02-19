‘‘Campus Constable’’ John Woodhouse drew on reserves of strength to remain undefeated champion of push-ups at University College yesterday. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY One of the University of Otago’s newest students managed to put the fear of God into Dunedin’s ‘‘Campus Constable’’ after racking up 79 push-ups in the annual competition. However, 65-year-old Senior Constable John Woodhouse managed to retain his undefeated status — albeit narrowly. He won his annual competition against a group of University College students by knocking out 80 push-ups. ‘‘That last one was quite challenging.’’ While first-year college resident Joe Lepionka was completing his push-ups, Snr Const Woodhouse’s face revealed slight hints of worry as the student’s tally kept climbing. Mr Lepionka eventually finished on 79 push-ups — beating the previous student record by 11. However, Snr Const Woodhouse dug down deep. ‘‘I was quite happy when I got to 75 ... I thought, ‘Oh, yeah, should get to 80’, but that last one was tough. ‘‘I’m glad he didn’t get just one more.’’ Snr Const Woodhouse has been the ‘‘Campus Constable’’ since 2014 and held the event annually since 2018 as a way to introduce himself to new students. He said students were so ‘‘bombarded’’ with information in their first week that their heads were probably spinning, but they would remember something as simple as a push-up competition. First-year University of Otago student Joe Lepionka set a student record during his attempt at beating Snr Const Woodhouse in the annual push-up competition at University College yesterday. ‘‘I just thought it would be a good opportunity to meet the new students ... ‘‘Qualifications, not convictions, that’s my motto.’’ He used the meeting to give the students some timely reminders about the dangers of getting on roofs and tall structures while drinking. ‘‘We’ve had a death in 2024, a near death last week of a young man who is still touch and go, and a boy that fell off Big Red last year — these are real, real issues ... one silly decision when you’ve had a couple of beers and it can be life-changing or life-ending.’’ Push-ups were done with feet on an ottoman and bare knuckles on the carpet. However, yesterday’s group of students got off lightly compared with previous years when they had to complete the push-ups on the concrete outside. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz