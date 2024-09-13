Otago Polytechnic graduands, September 13th

Nearly 230 people will graduate in a range of subjects from Otago Polytechnic today. About 120 will graduate in person at a 12.30pm ceremony in the Dunedin Town Hall. Another 107 will graduate in absentia.

AWARDS PRESENTED IN PERSON

New Zealand Certificate in Electrical Engineering Theory and Practice (Trade) (Level 4)

Maeve Mary-Marjorie Witchell.

New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level 6)

Elisabeth Sharon Hocking.

Bachelor of Construction

Ethan Paul McDonough merit, Zongxi Yang.

New Zealand Diploma in Engineering

James Robert Flanagan, Kent Alexander Harding, Noah Edward Jenkinson, Tom Oliver McNab, Haoxian Wu.

New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Engineering (Level3)

Dylan James Thomas.

Bachelor of Information Technology

Durr E Muhammad Ghauri distinction, Joseph Sukjun Hong merit, Jack Joseph Kelliher merit, Reuben Koks merit.

New Zealand Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Level 6)

Michelle Ricarda Donald, Kayla Rose Forgeson-Marquand, Debbie Maree Gallagher.

New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 3)

Tessa Margaret Forrest.

New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 4)

Gemma Ashley Jowett.

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 3)

Shantay Kimiora Waihine Thompson.

New Zealand Certificate in Foundation Skills (Level 1)

Ella-Grace Kathryn Glenys Elliott.

New Zealand Certificate in Foundation Skills (Level 2)

Rorie Peter White.

New Zealand Certificate in Exercise (Level 4)

Jessica Taylor Evans, Grace Maree Leen.

Bachelor of Applied Science

Zharna Jayne Beattie, Jarrod Douglas McKay merit.

New Zealand Diploma in Enrolled Nursing (Level 5)

Paula Isabela Ann-Marie Theresa Batt, Flavian Ruhina Behrens, Raquel de Souza Miranda Rapp, Anya Vanessa Fearnside, Folauhola ’I Auckland Fohe, Tsun Kit Fu, Courtney Marie Greer, Chantal Olivia Lee, Kanako Mogami Lokman, Melemata Hevahanoa Waitakele Makasini, Losaline Ate Matapa, Lucy Riley McDonough, Molly Annabelle Morrison Miller, Greer Louise Owens-Cross, Alisha Kiri Paterson, Paige Elizabeth Powell, Karuna Devi Price, Monika Erina Totova Qauqau, Marlene Fae Puertos Roguel, Shyla Louise Simpson, Priority Waihirere, Chanel Rose Williams.

Bachelor of Nursing

Sian Marguerita Sylvia Pryde-Wall, Annalise Grace Forbes Stewart.

Postgraduate Certificate in Applied Practice in Health

Melanie Jane Shields.

Master of Occupational Therapy

Nicola Jane Howard merit, Michelle Verdun Leathart.

Auckland International Campus.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Management

Elham Mohammadiotaghsara.

Master of Applied Management

Vasily Alexandrovich Soldatov, Ainur Yermagambetova merit.

New Zealand Certificate in Business (Administration and Technology) (Level 4)

Kirsty Elsa Yurjevic.

New Zealand Certificate in Financial Services (Level 5)

Elijah Siale Tui.

New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level 5)

Maryam Nabizada.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Malakeh Hisham Akkam, Madison Bowker, Hannah Rose Cowley merit, Jorja Elizabeth Hall merit.

Graduate Diploma in Event Management

Sunterra Sage Bright merit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Management

Kyle Joseph Basnillo Salmero, Jellow Cindy Uy Sia.

Master of Applied Management

Vu My Nhu Phan merit.

New Zealand Certificate in Arts and Design (Level 4)

Maiya Grace Hunter.

Bachelor of Design (Product)

Hamish Elliot Lockie.

Bachelor of Design (Honours)

Katherine Anne Inder with first-class honours, Laura Alison Voight with second-class honours.

Bachelor of Visual Arts

Wesley John Fourie merit.

Bachelor of Visual Arts (Honours)

Sarah Kathleen McGaughran with first-class honours, Ana Claire Rathbone with second-class honours, Iona Grace Stewart with second-class honours.

New Zealand Certificate in Food and Beverage Service (Level 3)

Sasha Ada Rose Barnes-Gardner, Bailee Marie Bryce-Gillett, Jayrell Matthew Tuazon Cupcupin, Jorja Rosalea Nelson.

New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level 6)

Adam Francis Turoa.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Melanie June Boyd distinction, Nicole Mary Butler-Hinson, Megan Lee Campbell distinction, Vanessa Kim Church, Michael Jack Dunn distinction, Jay Owen Evans merit, Brian Falelua Faitele distinction, Lee Anthony Farnhill distinction, Craig Ferguson, Joel Aver Freeman distinction, Priscilla Jayne Garside-McInnes distinction, Eseta Ioane Aitcheson merit, Michael Thomas Kingsnorth distinction, Norman Hamlet Levy merit, Raymond Peter Hikiera MacDonald distinction, Joshua Richard Lawrence Martin distinction, Moana Marie Matautia-Tepania merit, Dennis Robert John McIver distinction, Hamish Andrew Miller distinction, Robert Tongaporutu Ringatu Neha merit, Sarah Jean Ngawati distinction, Trudy Gay Quirk distinction, Michael James Grattan Rippon merit, Keren Donelle Roberts distinction, Sarah Kate Strang distinction, Dayna Maree Turnbull merit, Jennifer Leigh Wilson distinction, Robert Michael Wood, Elizabeth Anne Woodall distinction.

Bachelor of Engineering Technology

Daniel Webb.

Bachelor of Information Technology

Shandhir Mayur Adhar distinction.

Bachelor of Social Services

Tanya Jane Chirnside distinction, Sharmella Ponnampalam distinction, Paora Alan Joseph Tipa-McQueen merit, Christine Todd distinction.

Master of Professional Practice

Ann Mary Blair merit, Nacani Naravoro Cawanibuka merit, Rachel Keziah Dibble merit, Jonathan Paul James Turnbull distinction.

AWARDS PRESENTED IN-ABSENTIA

New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 3)

Brianna Laura Howell.

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 3)

Fathima Shakeenathul Muhmina Aminudeen, Taylah Renee Dallas-Ormsby, Amy Katrina Davis, Lotolua ’Apaneomai Uili Halatanu, Mitchel Tatenda Mwendamberi, Payge Caitlin Rakete-Gray.

New Zealand Certificate in English Language (Applied) (Level 3)

Myoungsun Kang.

New Zealand Certificate in English Language (General) (Level 3)

Gulalai Bakhtiari Ahmadzada.

New Zealand Certificate in English Language (Academic) (Level 4)

Nour Al Huda Abed Alrahman Askar Almoudallali.

New Zealand Certificate in Foundation Skills (Level 2)

Blake Jason Taylor.

New Zealand Certificate in Adult and Tertiary Teaching (Level 5)

Heidi Anne Cathcart.

Certification in Bicultural Competency (Level 4)

Susan Margaret Clarke, Vicky Ann Dobson, Sophie Rachel Fern, Deborah Lee Hart, Christine Amanda Rout, Amber Rose Smith, Simon Shield Wilson.

New Zealand Certificate in Carpentry (Level 4)

Luke Bernard Hood, Marvin Siew Kam Lee, Tane Reean McCallion, Jonty William Stirling.

New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level 6)

Kahutia Te Rangi Tobruk Whaanga-Davies.

New Zealand Diploma in Engineering

Terri Melissa Johnston, Brea Audrae McDonald.

New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Engineering (Level3)

Baylee Jayne Cunningham.

New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering (Level 4)

Dylan James Reid.

New Zealand Certificate in Electric Vehicle Automotive Engineering (Level 5)

Loy Chyuan Su, Aloisio Afe-Ki-Falelotu Uvea.

Bachelor of Information Technology

Cameron Peter Hardwick distinction, Aardhyn Tamhas de Freschville Lavender distinction.

New Zealand Certificate in Animal Care (Level 3)

Paige Summer Low.

New Zealand Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Level 6)

Juanne Duvenhage, Paige Sue Matthews, Holly Hannah Dorothy Smith.

Certificate in Avian Wildlife Healthcare (Veterinarian) (Level 7)

Rosalind Clare Holland.

Certificate in Avian Wildlife Healthcare (Veterinary Nurse) (Level 6)

Samantha Anne Beckett, Anna Daniella Adelia Essell.

New Zealand Certificate in Exercise (Level 4)

Riley Jamerson Tipene Johnston, Biyun Wang.

Bachelor of Midwifery

Severine Lucie Charlotte Beneteau, Sarah Aliesha Nicholson.

Postgraduate Certificate in Occupational Therapy Practice

Joanne Clark, Rebekah Lauren Innes distinction, Ruby Kaya Robinson Miller distinction.

New Zealand Certificate in Business (Accounting Support Services) (Level 4)

A-One Lolofie, Amanda Dawn McAra, Reuben Geoffrey Palmer.

New Zealand Certificate in Business (Administration and Technology) (Level 4)

Seth Craig Mikey Fleming, Emma Rose Martin, Filipo Pesamino Whitehouse-Opetaia Tovio.

New Zealand Certificate in Financial Services (Level 5)

Jai Kshitij Bakshi, Judy Ying-Fang Chen-Chow, Caledonia Eilidh Dougan-Wanhill, Anna Yurievna Kislyuk, Wenxin Li, Khala Marie Managh, Meghna Shravan Nilkund, Johannes Hermanus Potgieter, Xueying Wang, Michelle Louise Wassell.

New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level 5)

Jaime Georgia de Costa, Mathew Carey Paterson, Vaine Rourutara Tiatoa.

New Zealand Certificate in Arts and Design (Level 4)

Yue Cui, Connor Emmanuel Leach.

New Zealand Diploma in Arts and Design (Level 5)

Michele Ann Kiely.

New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 3)

Timothy Wayth Horsfall, Bradley Edward Mikaere Swan.

New Zealand Certificate in Food and Beverage Service (Level 3)

Jacob Zephyr Paterson, Storm Tui Ani Taana.

New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture (Level 3)

Josephine Mercedes Thorp-Olesen.

New Zealand Certificate in Bicycle Servicing (Level 3)

Huntar William Araic Dobbs, Isaac Sean Geerling, Jack Ali Ian Goodall, Rochelle Leigh O’Hara, Isaac James Winsor.

New Zealand Certificate in Avalanche Risk Management (Level 5)

Annabel Rose Crossan, Samara Jessica Holland, Daniel Owen Squire, Katherine Gwendoline Rose Woolley.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Mark David Bennett distinction, Kahurangi Rahipere Tahiti Cherrington distinction, Craig Graham merit, Gloriana Hughes, David Wreford Jardine distinction, Narelle Winneka Leef distinction, Dawn Huia Magner, William Sellick-Shaw merit, Blair Thomas Tarrant distinction, Maardi Ngahuia Wehi merit.

Bachelor of Engineering Technology

Nicholas Kenneth Townsend Cossar distinction.

Bachelor of Social Services

Danial Mervyn Forsyth merit.

Graduate Diploma in Professional Practice

Nadia Daniele Steenkamp distinction.

Master of Professional Practice

Liza Kate Antonia Thomas-Pye distinction.

Auckland International Campus

New Zealand Certificate in English Language (Academic) (Level 4)

Jing Di.

New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level 6)

Xiaolong Zheng.

Graduate Diploma In Applied Management

Jigar Dineshkumar Jani, Keyur Satishbhai Patel, Prabhsimran Kaur.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Management

Yashasvi Rana merit.

Master of Applied Management

Jayani Kaushalya Dissanayake Dissanayake Mudiyanselage distinction, Chao Jin.