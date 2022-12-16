Hundreds to graduate today

Graduands parade up George St during a previous graduation ceremony. PHOTOL: GERARD O’BRIEN

More than 240 graduands will graduate in person from Otago Polytechnic, with qualifications through Te Maru Pumanawa College of Creative Practice and Enterprise and the College of Engineering, Construction and Living Sciences, in animal care, architectural studies, automotive engineering, applied management, carpentry, construction, cookery, culinary arts, design, engineering, event management, horticulture, information technology, veterinary nursing, and visual arts at the first of two graduation ceremonies at the Dunedin Town Hall at 12.30pm today.

More than 270 graduands will also graduate in person from Otago Polytechnic, in a second ceremony at 3.30pm today.

Their qualifications include those gained through the College of Health, College of Community Development and Personal Wellbeing, and College of Work-Based Learning, in many disciplines including apiculture, business, early childhood education, midwifery, nursing, social services, sport and exercise, and tertiary education.

A total of 140 graduands will graduate in absentia across both ceremonies.

ACADEMIC AWARDS — ATTENDING

College of Engineering, Construction and Living Sciences

Carpentry

New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trade Skills (Level 3)

Joshua Ivan Robert Bennett, Elizabeth Corish, James William Duff, Michael John Gaffney, Haiping He, Blake Thomas Jackson Ferguson, Jayvee Earl Juayno Lascuna, Jonathan Joseph Lydiate, Wanganui Kolisieti Makasini, Brian Shaun S Fuluasou, Brianna Josephine Stables.

Construction

New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level 6)

Li Chen, Ben Christopher Edwards, Joshua Francis Gapes, Sina Pricilla Mualia.

Bachelor of Construction

Aimee de Klerk, merit, Liam Connor Grant, distinction, Harrison Arthur Lloyd, distinction, Tessa Florence McFarlane, distinction, Alexandra Jane Stephen.

Engineering Technologies

New Zealand Diploma in Engineering

James Francis Mitchell.

Engineering Trades

New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Engineering (Level 3)

Carrie Louise Childs, Caspian Aleksander Ferens-Tarasiuk-Tarasiewicz, Alex Raymond McLachlan, Moana Elisapeta Tautogi, Harold Raymond Eugene Thompson, Simon Eric Allan Welsh.

New Zealand Certificate in Light Automotive Engineering (Level 4)

Abdullah Gul.

Information Technology

New Zealand Certificate in Computing (Intermediate User) (Level 3)

Kayla Isabella Patterson.

New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology Essentials (Level 4)

Thames Katherine May Haldane, Thomas Mathew Martin.

Bachelor of Information Technology

Pengfei Cui, Cassidy McCosh, merit, Hayden Robert McDowall, Taylor Gordon Medder, Ian Pollock, merit, Francisco Fernando Rosas Chavez, distinction, Yoseob Shim, distinction.

Veterinary Nursing

New Zealand Certificate in Animal Care (Level 3)

Zara Laura Glenie, Phillipa Rose Reid.

New Zealand Certificate in Animal Technology (Level 5)

Keeli Brooke Cormack, Savannah Jane Davis, Kate Renee Galbraith, Asrai Mayes.

New Zealand Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Level 6)

Laura Anne Anderson, Tegan Anne Rebecca Duncan, Breanna Ivy Hope Fennessy, Olivia Nicole Gain, Suzanna Charlotte Kitto, India Louise Lane, Hannah Carolyn Anne McKay, Danielle Hannah McKendry, Talia Glenn Ogier, Marika Jill Pawluk, Caitlin Grace Rolfe, Rylee Kim Van der Vliet.

College of Work Based Learning

Central Otago

New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture (Level 3)

Pavel Kondakov.

New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture (Queen Bee Rearing) (Level 4)

Jeffrey Peter Hill.

Independent Learning Pathways

New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level 5)

Monique Nieuwenhuis, Michelle Ramona Bernadine Wijesinghe.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Faye-Marie Barrand, distinction, Karlina Lois Brock-Smith, Clayton Richard Burman, distinction, Wendy Christina Chittock, merit, Jamie Cunningham, distinction, Ralph Kelly Darling, distinction, Sione Pulu Fisilau, merit, Arden Anna Joseph Catharina Hermans, distinction, Raewyn Ann Jones, distinction, Laura Jean Keatley, distinction, Rochelle Anne Leach, distinction, Alana Elizabeth McDonald, distinction, Craig John McDonald, distinction, Troy Gordon McGillicuddy, distinction, Jacques Nieuwenhuis, distinction, Zhana Tanumi Poni Fong-Toy, Samir Ranchhod, distinction, Dean John Robins, distinction, Angela Helene Scott, distinction, Mihi Te Kapua Stevens, distinction, Mary Anne Tipa, distinction.

Bachelor of Information Technology

Vincent William Cartwright.

Bachelor of Social Services

Stacy Maree Harvey, distinction, Felise Tongilava Naufahu, distinction.

Graduate Diploma in Tertiary Education

Amber Melanie Fraser-Smith, Jan Hendrik Stefanus Roodt.

Master of Professional Practice

Lesley Katherine Brook, distinction, Mary-Lou Kopa Croft, merit, Renee Toni Lawson, merit, Richard James Wilson, distinction.

Professional Practice

Master of Professional Practice

Glenys Valerie Forsyth, distinction, Rachel Evelyn van Gorp, Kathryn Patricia Wright, distinction.

College of Community Development and Personal Wellbeing

Beauty Therapy and Hairdressing

New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 3)

Esha Renee Campbell-Brown.

New Zealand Certificate in Hairdressing (Salon Support) (Level 3)

Jorja Lily Byers, Rachel Jessica Gibbs, Holly Emma Groves, Maddison Sky Willow Sharapoff-Dahren, Jade Molly Cecelia Smith, Arielle van Blerk, Megan Anne Wendelgelst.

New Zealand Certificate in Beauty Therapy (Level 4)

Stephanie Alcock, Sophia Elizabeth Arnell, Georgia Holly Buchan, Hannah Nicole Chaplin, Casey Lee Golden, Keely Aroha Hill, Billie Hope Parvin, Sophie Jane Stephens, Stephanie Ann Wiseman.

New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 4)

Carolyn Joann Clere, Kara Jane Hill, Elizabeth Grace Newton, Lorelei Alyce Maire Nicholls.

New Zealand Diploma in Beauty Therapy (Level 5)

Janna Marie Begley, Eden Grace Cresswell, Madison Grace D’Arcy, Hannah Meaghan Dewe, Madison Fredrika Dow, Tyler Jade Guile, Sophia Louise Harris, Olivia Margaret Nichols, Julia Danielle Maria Trip, Sophie Jo Ellyn Williams.

College of Community Development and Personal Wellbeing

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 3)

Rachel Charlotte Brown, Brenna Lillian McIvor.

New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Social and Community) (Level 4)

Rachael Mary Amos, Saoirse Ivy Benn, Sophie Andrea Joy Bragg, Brendan Jarred Brown, Danielle Anita Carpenter, Saeed Ebrahim, Aaliyah Joan Fowler, Lisa Kathleen Frances Kettings, Mekaela Kate Geonzon Laurio, Ji Hae Lee, Katelyn Jane McDowall, Glenn Paul Michie, Cleo Margaret Monkhouse, Jessica Cheryl Morton, Irirangi Te Ahu Ohuka, Kendra Emmanuelle Parker, Grace Anna Neil Patel, Alexia Jade Pearce, Tayla Ann Frances Smith, Charlotte Anne Florence Souness, Tosca-Lee Tolken, Valerie Rae Wallace, Michael Taui Wetere, Sarah Ann Christina Williams.

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 4)

Jennifer Sheldon Campbell.

Bachelor of Social Services

Christine Anne Barker, merit, James Roy Bremer, merit, Grace Annabel Ellis, merit, Matilda Rachel Garnett, merit, Ni Lu, merit, Molly Maye Meehan, merit, Rhonda Leigh Nyhof, merit, Olivia Grace Rosenbrock, distinction, Jameisha Mace Alisa Sheridan, merit, Tara Ruth June Singh, merit, Luke Jason Vaughan.

English Language Center

New Zealand Certificate in Education Support (Level 4)

Beth Anderson-Clark, Dyanne Patricia Ford, Megan Anne Perry-Hartigan, Melanie Louise Smith, Carmela Stinga.

Foundation Learning

New Zealand Certificate in Foundation Skills (Level 2)

Jahnae Lisa Faye Aranui-Rouvi, Mia Elizabeth Pallis-Truesdale, Ava Kathryn Williams.

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 3)

Benjamin Robert Mogensen.

Tertiary Education and Mata a Ao Maori

Graduate Diploma in Tertiary Education

David Matthew Bettis, Kerryn Margaret Carson, Grayson Laurenz Joseph Orr, Daniel Oskam.

Te Maru Pumanawa College of Creative Practice and Enterprise

Architectural Studies

Bachelor of Architectural Studies

Lauren Joy Arthur, distinction, Casey Emma Bennett, Jana-rae Burger, merit, Denzell Karaitiana Wiese Christian, Franco Burger de Bruin, Alannah May Evans, distinction, Lucy Holly Amber Harrison, distinction, Ariana Alexandra Knudson-Hollebon, distinction, Sasha Kiri Meyer, merit, Isabella Milan Norman, Nicole Samantha Ruske, merit, Nicolas Andrew Sharp, distinction, Marissa Mihika Tresslor, distinction, Christoph Laurent Van Rooyen, Hayley Maree Wright, merit.

Business

New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level 5)

Cadence Ericka Jade Bennett, Shaunae Robyn Coombes, Kurt Reese Harper, Eucharist Trinity Heather, Ma’taria Gail Pekepo, Cameron Shoemack Thomas, Georgia Leone Woodcock.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Mahmoud A L Alhasan, merit, Megan Rose Collins, Trixie Jan Pateno Fortich, Lily Moana Graham, distinction, Lara Luise Hartmann, merit, Yiming He, Thomas William Jamieson, merit, Bridgette Claire Johnson, Joshua Logan Murray, Campbell Matthew Cochrane Ward, merit, Hanna May Wrigley, merit.

Graduate Diploma in Event Management

Greta Sigrid Mackay Bauer, distinction.

Design

New Zealand Certificate in Arts and Design (Level 4)

Penelope Ruth Allbon.

New Zealand Certificate in Digital Media and Design (Level 4)

Alexander Michael Robinson.

Bachelor of Design (Communication)

Meara Tupuna Arii Auroa Acheson-Kappely, distinction, Tara Ruby Ballie, merit, Kaleb Anthony Begg, merit, Nicholas George Brien, distinction, Emma Charlotte Buchan, distinction, Charlotte Burt, merit, Leroy Thomas Walker Buxton, distinction, Hamish Stanley Cadzow, distinction, Georgia Marie Cullen, Callum Joseph Curran, merit, Caitlin Kerry Easson, distinction, Thomas Andrew Newell French, distinction, Xanthe Jordan Griffiths, distinction, Connor Raymond Hall-McDonnell, distinction, Mckenzie Maire Hart, distinction, Sophia Lily Alice Hunt, distinction, Hope Gabrielle Imlach, Harrison Jenkins, distinction, Eva Christine Kotzikas, distinction, Sarah Kathleen Kreft, merit, Samantha Marie Lindsey, distinction, Anthony John Sinclair Lloyd, merit, Hinako Roxana Macmaster, distinction, Eva Antonia Joy Meeuws, distinction, Blair Maxwell Robertson, distinction, Mya Ann Robinson, distinction, Stefan Mclearn Savage-Mason, merit, Meg Karma Schlaadt, distinction, Harrison Crawford Sutherland-Seear, Heather May Taylor, distinction, Gregory Brian Tweed, distinction, Samantha Ann Ward, Daniel John Wells, distinction, Sophie Andrea Williamson, merit.

Bachelor of Design (Fashion)

Nicholas Clark Beaton, Libby Jane Irene Callaghan, merit, Francesca May Flynn, distinction, Alice Elizabeth Minnie Fry, merit, Lucy Alexander Girvan, merit, Anna Stephanie Harris-Rhodes, merit, Miakkae Lucille Henderson, Alex-Zaria Laurie, merit, Jessica Mary Long, distinction, Tabitha Amelia McMillan, merit, Sidney Corrine North, distinction, George Oliver Park, distinction, Renee Jayne Ranson, merit, Kate Isobel Smaill, merit, Russelle Ivan Gabriel Tino, distinction, Huiyi Zhou, distinction.

Bachelor of Design (Product)

Wiriyapramon Chotiwanich, distinction, Jake Christopher Daniel Finnigan, merit, Sophie Ella Fox, distinction, George John Goodger, merit, Henry Andrew Allan Heathman, distinction, Yuhang Qin, merit, Benjamin Austin Taylor, distinction, Alice Emily Wassell, distinction.

Graduate Diploma in Design

Stephanie Jane Baillie Devereux, distinction, Silke Janssen Templeton, distinction.

Graduate Diploma in Design and the New Zealand Certificate in English Language (Academic) (Level 4)

Apisit Uthakhamkong, distinction.

Bachelor of Design (Honours)

Sofia Grace Fitzgerald Heke, first class honours.

Master of Design

Inge Maxina Andrew, merit.

Dunedin School of Art

New Zealand Diploma in Digital Media and Design (Level 5)

Sarah Jane Grant, Nathaniel Tai Kevin Strange.

Bachelor of Visual Arts

Sophie Grace Hanna Blackie, Samantha Elizabeth Clark, Cilla Ysobel Alison Clarke, Steven Blake Cook, distinction, Jeannie June Rose Corona, distinction, Oliver Hill, merit, Alexandra Louise Huber, merit, Tong Shan Liu, merit, Belinda Lesley Mason, merit, Ellie Rhonda Moore, merit, Isaiah Jahzeal Okeroa, distinction, Esmond James Marc Paterson, distinction, Aria Madeline Steele-MacIntosh, distinction, Iona Grace Stewart, distinction, Adele Marian Watson, distinction, Emma Anne Wells, distinction.

Food Design Institute

New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 3)

Kaeiuea Bakeua, Shakira Emily Summer Kempthorne.

New Zealand Certificate in Food and Beverage Service (Level 3)

Madison-paige Marie Ridder, Logan Quaid Ruston, Anna Lolita Young.

Bachelor of Culinary Arts

Emily Bernice Cross, distinction, Kaiwen Deng, merit, Joseph Gerard Flaherty, distinction, Kaylee Jennifer Gibbs, Yam Bahadur Gurung, merit, Louise Marie Hitchcock, distinction, Jack William Kershaw, distinction, Laurence Liam Joseph Lefurve, distinction, Benjamin Daniel Partleton, Charlotte Anne Ramsey, Alexander Kelvin John Wilton Rangi, merit, Maximilian Peter Renaud, distinction, Tasneem September, distinction, Harriet Lavinia Small, distinction, Jessica Anna Stevenson, distinction, Gaurav Singh Ter, merit, Yuechen Wang, merit.

Auckland International Campus

Bachelor of Applied Management

Rahul Kumar Singh.

College of Health

Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health

New Zealand Certificate in Exercise (Level 4)

Christina Jenny Hone, Izaak Adam Laing, Abbey Katharine Reid, Laura Taumaloto Tuiai.

New Zealand Certificate in Exercise (Level 5)

Richard Jackson Hodge, Rod Tootoo Mapuilesua, Terryn Maree Miller.

New Zealand Diploma in Wellness and Relaxation Massage (Level 5)

Amber Joy Dovey, Lana Kay McCartin, Nicola Jane North, Pania Jessica Throp, Aiko Uemura.

Bachelor of Applied Science

Samantha Anne Laura Aitcheson, merit, Madeleine Evie Clarke, Emily Sarah Evans, distinction, Maigan Ella Fright, merit, Natasha Aleisha Iti, Olivia Mary McRae, Matthew Ray Walker, distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Science

Hayley Elizabeth Bungard, Deanne Millicent Edwards, distinction.

Master of Applied Science

Lily Mae Purdon.

Midwifery

Bachelor of Midwifery

Kayleigh-Jayne Flint, Brittany Rose Ingram, Holly Jayne Morton, Charlotte Jane Smart.

Nursing

New Zealand Diploma in Enrolled Nursing (Level 5)

Sophie Rose Adams, Kathryn Ann Armstrong, Lelia Rose Collins, Jazmyn Kayla Fox, Georgia Shay Fussell, Thomas Edwin Douglas George, Carinthia Ebensie Javier, Jenna Jay McFadgen, Shelley Maree Porter, Jeeyeon Shin, Georgia Charlotte Smaill, Cassandra Rose Stephens, Ilaisaane Tinivia Vakauta.

Bachelor of Nursing

Elsie Kathryn Adamson, Caitlin Rose Alexander, Kaia Dawn Armstrong, Zarnia Louise Arthur-Watson, Leanne Marie Belcher, Rylee Marie Bell, Nathaniel Apollo Peter Bickers, Hank Michael Bilous, Tonisha Amara K’reese Black, Carolyn Jane Boyd, Salena Rochelle Branson, Vanessa Jane Breen-Hooykaas, Lucy Zofia Brow, Ashley Burdett, Isla Meg Burfoot, Olivia Grace Burgess, Abbey Finn Constable, Lucy Frances Cotter, Mika Rose Cottle, Finn Alexander Davidson, Theodore Ambrose Rixecker Davis, Michael Jordan Downes, Ashley Rose Dyal, Maria Cristina Galang Escueta, Rebecca Jean Fafeita, Shaya Lee Fowell, Molly Violet Rose Fowler, Niamh Gillon, Abby Kate Golden, Ella Rose Grenfell, Keely Marie Gutsell, Liam Thomas Haar, Keely June Hager, Natalie Rose Harrex, Jemma Lee Hayes, Shahlei Paige Sian Hewitson, Keeley Christine Johns, Brodie Michael Townsend Kain, Mateaki He Lotu Kainga, Grace Isabella Kennedy, Stella Grace Keogh, Bethany Corrina King, Riley Grace King, Sophie Louise King, Molly Sara Kinney, Harriet Anna Koch, Kylie Jane Larsen, Ciara Ellis Lawlor, Olivia Jade Lawson, Melorie Isabel Levings, Caitlin Gena Li Calsi, Hannah Rose MacDonald, Laura Anne MacDonald, Ngaio Louise Isla MacLeod, Kelsey Marie Martini-Sinclair, Kerrie-Lee Matthews, Tahlia Marie Matthews, Megan Pamela McCarty, Meha Singh, April Emma Merriman, Andrew Ian Miller, Lily Victoria Helen Mole, Sonia Moolamkuzhakkal, Michelle Elizabeth Moraga Torres, Sidney Lily Morgan, Rachel Kay Mortensen, MacKenzie Gwen Muir, Kate Olivia Olson, Olivia Molly Orr, Jade Power, Kartia Alexandra Pozzobon, Emily-Rose Pringle, Grace Elizabeth Reader, Danielle Audrey Riach, Lucy Jayne Sansom, Joanne Stephanie Schep, Laura Anneke Schep, Niamh Louise Schmack, Gina Melanie Search, Madeline Rose Seuseu-Musgrave, Nicola Judith Soroka, Megan Kate Struthers, Brendan Francis Sullivan, Madison Grace Ardern Swney, Sumaya Taha, Kristy Jane Tennison, Joanne Marie Ladaga Tiu, Zara Elizabeth Van der Wilt, Rolan Wagener, Madeleine Grace Waldron, Elsie Corinne Wallace, Emily Marie White, Nicole Rosemary Grace White, Georgia Lee Whyte, Isabella Rachel Wiggens, Eva Ann Simmonds Wilson.

Occupational Therapy

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy

Chloe Alison Alexander, Annabel Kate Fairbairn, merit, Hayley Jane Luckin, Ailsa Ann Proctor, merit, Olivia Jordyn-Rose Robertson, Tyla Jordan Ruston, Rachel Anne Saunders, merit, Sarah Louise Whitmore, Simone Lynette Williamson, merit.

Postgraduate Certificate in Occupational Therapy Practice and the Bachelor of Occupational Therapy

Ana Gabriela Amador Preciado, merit.

Master of Occupational Therapy

Katrina Marie Le Cong, distinction.

ACADEMIC AWARDS — IN ABSENTIA

College of Engineering, Construction and Living Sciences

Allied Trades

New Zealand Certificate in Electrical Engineering Theory and Practice (Trade) (Level 4)

Matt Gerald Butcher.

Carpentry

New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trade Skills (Level 3)

Thomas William Begg, Ted Oliver Brenssell, Connor Alan McHale, Andrew Stephen Radley.

New Zealand Certificate in Carpentry (Level 4)

Fletcher John Corse-Scott, Pierce Lewis Corse-Scott, Layton James King, Jordon Neihana Te Ohaere.

Construction

New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level 6)

Blake Jamie McDonald.

Engineering Trades

New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Engineering (Level 3)

Amelie Joan Stella Cane, Isaac Anthony George.

New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Electrical Engineering (Level 4)

Matthew Adam Hodgson.

New Zealand Certificate in Electric Vehicle Automotive Engineering (Level 5)

Iosefa Asiasi Semitone.

Information Technology

New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology Essentials (Level 4)

Johairah Deron Ngo, Ruari James Kahikatoa Warren, Kovien Caster Troi Ibnohajil Zamonte.

Natural Resources

New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture (General) (Level 3)

Charis Devon Macmillan Bell, Reid Thomas Anaru Sunderland.

Veterinary Nursing

New Zealand Certificate in Animal Care (Level 3)

Holly Jodie Le Frantz Watson, Siobhan Isobel Woller-Cebic.

New Zealand Certificate in Animal Technology (Level 5)

Brooke Jordan Bolstad, Kimberley Ann Garside, Michelle Ann Schimanski, Ella Connell Sheat, Morgan Shelby Strode-Penny, Kate Gage Willemse.

New Zealand Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Level 6)

Marie Frances Barnes, Amy-Jean Mackenzie Cassidy, Anya Vindelev Hunt, Deborah Jane Moore.

Certificate in Avian Wildlife Healthcare (Veterinary Nurse) (Level 6)

Courtenay Ashton Thomas.

Auckland International Campus

New Zealand Certificate in English Language (Academic) (Level 4)

Huize Chen, Thitinun Watcharakun.

College of Community Development and Personal Wellbeing

Beauty Therapy and Hairdressing

New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 3)

Katie Amanda Elaine Oxley.

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 3)

Helen Georgina Beatrice Elish Sarah Susannah Aroha Endeavour Simpson.

New Zealand Certificate in Beauty Therapy (Level 4)

Shakira Michelle Henry.

New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 4)

Amanda Jane Harris.

College of Community Development and Personal Wellbeing

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 3)

Nicole Elizabeth Drummond, Alayna Hine Nicole Dunn, Ruby Grace MacAulay, Jessica Manaia Matthews, Alannah Mae Schlaadt, Rebecca Megan Young.

New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Social and Community) (Level 4)

Charlotte Jane Ellis, Sabrina Patience Julius, Dakota Kade Matthews, Morgan Christine Stewart, Zahlia Cinnamon Todd, Tineka Hinewai Witeri-Keane.

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 4)

Victoria Leigh Brook, Caleb James Nick Carswell, Christina Suafa Filipo, Grace Melissa Kiore, Sophie Philomena McElligott, Sophie Marie Smith, Jahnivah Francesca Greseniah Vega.

Bachelor of Social Services

Isabella Stella Anne Le Ber, distinction.

English Language Center

New Zealand Certificate in Education Support (Level 4)

Karena Elizabeth Turnock.

New Zealand Certificate in English Language (Academic) (Level 4)

Qiong Zhang.

Foundation Learning

New Zealand Certificate in Foundation Skills (Level 2)

Emma Lee Goodman, Melissa Jane Renwick.

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 3)

James Alexander Rotherham.

Tertiary Education and Mata a Ao Maori

Certification in Bicultural Competency (Level 4)

Katherine Patricia Danaher.

College of Work Based Learning

Central Otago

New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture (Level 3)

Beibei Chiou, James Wolfgang Odin Cottle, Kain Dwyer, Torsten Glaser, Kirsty MacMillan, Alison Jane Richardson, Zhinan Wang, Joshua David Wharton.

New Zealand Certificate in Bicycle Servicing (Level 3)

Thomas Wiremu Hopkins, Jerry James Palmer.

New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture (General) (Level 3)

Rehnuma Khannum, Deidre Ivy Light, Louise Rua, Savannah Wikitoria Dawn Tane, Savana Emma Taylor, Valerie Vandorpe, Sandra Tracey Whipp.

New Zealand Certificate in Land Based Sustainability Practices (Level 3)

Warren Andrew Avery.

New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture (Level 4)

Simone Genee Ross.

New Zealand Certificate in Avalanche Risk Management (Level 5)

Lewis Brindley, Anna Mary Louise Gray, Richard Peter Laming, Emily Ann Levin, Angus McGill, Lydia Rose Winter McLean, Stephen Paul Trimble.

New Zealand Certificate in Avalanche Risk Management (Level 6)

Thomas Kevin Brookman, Matthew Warren Jeffery, Eric Norman Webster.

Independent Learning Pathways

New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level 6)

Johannes Jacobus Pieterse.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Simon Guy Buttery, distinction, Dina-Marie Hawea, Rebecca Marie Moore, distinction, Leighton Tame Price, distinction, Robert Blair Robinson, merit, Jacques Steenkamp, Keiran Neal Whyte, merit.

Bachelor of Engineering Technology

Grant Ashley Wandel, distinction.

Bachelor of Information Technology

Graeme Scott Abernethy.

Bachelor of Leadership for Change

Micaela Tiffin Mcleod, distinction.

Bachelor of Social Services

Kim Marie Bailey, distinction, Satele Edward Brown, distinction, Jordon Alex Davidson, merit, Lucy Ann Jamieson, merit, Yuan Xu, merit.

Graduate Diploma in Professional Practice

Thomas Hepi, merit.

Te Maru Pumanawa College of Creative Practice and Enterprise

Business

New Zealand Certificate in Business (Introduction to Small Business) (Level 3)

Helena Jade Cribb.

New Zealand Certificate in Business (Administration and Technology) (Level 4)

Carolyn Joanne Thomson.

New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level 5)

Brayden William Bayne, Tessa Olva Jones, Alex Isobel Thomson, Jade Mary West.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Yibin Zhang.

Graduate Diploma in Event Management

Elyshia Lesley Hunt, merit.

Design

New Zealand Certificate in Digital Media and Design (Level 4)

Elena Merrin Robertson, Haani-Li Rose Somerville, Karen Yang Zhen.

New Zealand Certificate in Fashion (Level 4)

Abbey Marie Burgess, Kreelahna Tauasili Liebenzell Pili-Misikopa.

Graduate Diploma in Design

Ellen Mckibbin Ross, distinction.

Dunedin School of Art

New Zealand Diploma in Digital Media and Design (Level 5)

Jack Stanley Cook.

Bachelor of Visual Arts

Ashleigh Jane Nicholls, merit.

Graduate Diploma in Visual Arts

Christie Du Toit.

Postgraduate Certificate in Visual Arts

Serena Anne Casey, merit, Emily Rose Sheehan.

Food Design Institute

New Zealand Certificate in Food and Beverage Service (Level 3)

Nikayla Rose Lister, Saoirse Winter Rose O’Flanagan, Maisie Ella Timms.

Bachelor of Culinary Arts

Cody Allen Loveridge, merit.

College of Health

Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health

New Zealand Diploma in Wellness and Relaxation Massage (Level 5)

Lucy Victoria Sawers.

Postgraduate Certificate in Applied Science

Seamus Wiremu Durkin, merit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Science

Jessika Leigh Rowe, distinction, Carlito Jamal Shalfoon, merit.

Master of Applied Science

Claudia Wollaston.

Midwifery

Postgraduate Certificate in Midwifery Practice

Junee Ly, distinction.

Nursing

Bachelor of Nursing

Shannon Troy Coop.