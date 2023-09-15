Te Pukenga Graduates

The Otago Polytechnic graduands will be converging on Central Dunedin as they did last year. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

AWARDS TO BE PRESENTED IN PERSON

About 120 people will graduate in person from Otago Polytechnic with qualifications in a wide range of subjects, including construction, engineering, design, veterinary, nursing, applied management, social services, applied science, culinary arts and health programmes, in a ceremony at the Dunedin Town Hall at 12.30pm today. A further 67 people will graduate in absentia.

New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level3)

Dylan Andrew Anthony Renton, Kasey Olivia Valli.

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level3)

Memory Karudze, Amy Hope Mills, Myhani Oioi Erena Mikara Vahua.

New Zealand Certificate in Adult and Tertiary Teaching (Level5)

Hayley Margaret Laughton, Richard Jamie Arthur Todd, Timothy Graham Wallace.

Bachelor of Social Services

Lisa Marguerita Steensma, Foundation Learning.

New Zealand Certificate in Foundation Skills (Level2)

Navaea Ana-nikuru Padlie-Ellison, Tertiary Education & Mata a Ao Maori.

Graduate Diploma in Tertiary Education

Philippa Karen Cleverley, Mairead Alice Fountain, Nicola Rowena Keith.

New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trade Skills (Level3)

Cheyenne Rennae Flockton, Fernando Alexis Jara Castro, Thomas William Johnston, Connor Paul Dennis Knowles, Tyler Douglas Lilley-Jurgens, Jasmine Shirley Nally, Benjamin Alexander Nicol, Sampson Peter George Pinckney, Callin Finn Robinson.

New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level6)

Santosh Dahal.

New Zealand Diploma in Engineering

Ashley Bianca Faulkner.

New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Electrical Engineering (Level4)

Dean Bradley Jiwan.

New Zealand Certificate in Electric Vehicle Automotive Engineering (Level5)

Chaminda Udaya Kumara Nambukara Wasam Maha Sarangu Hewage, Wentzel Gerhardus Nel.

Bachelor of Information Technology

Jingyue Chen, Anthony Phoenix Craig Legg merit, Stephen Anthony Parker distinction, Jamie Anna Robinson distinction, Conor Lee West.

New Zealand Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Level6)

Rachael Annabelle Chittock, Charlotte Mackenzie Jackson, Sarah Jean McCulloch, Jessica Lee Mullen.

Certificate in Avian Wildlife Healthcare (Veterinarian) (Level7)

Yufei Chen.

Certificate in Avian Wildlife Healthcare (Veterinary Nurse) (Level6)

Emily Brewer.

New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture (Level3)

Linda Jane Ormond, Lilian Geraldine Maria Van Alphen.

New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture (General) (Level3)

Beverly Seutaatia Taumaloto.

New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture (Queen Bee Rearing) (Level4)

Alysha Jacklyn Minervini, Marliis Saan.

New Zealand Certificate in Brewing (Level4)

Hanna Wagner.

New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture Production (Level4)

Henderika Vermue.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Paula Maria Birnie distinction, Justin Blacklock merit, Beatrice Taofia Bryce distinction, Deborah Anne Cullen-Northe distinction, Maia Denham distinction, Charlotte Jane Entwistle merit, Martin Roy Fox distinction, Darryn John Grigsby distinction, Ilaisaane Ungatea Havea distinction, Danny Francis Kearns merit, Cameron Flynn Nicholas William Lee distinction, Alexander Norman McMinn distinction, Samuel Atelea Quensell distinction, Jeffrey Martin Scoringe distinction, Anthony Paul Smith merit, Samuel John Stokes distinction, Jeanette Eileen Te Ua-Hausman, Emma Susan Welsh distinction, Loula Toulla Wemyss distinction.

Bachelor of Engineering Technology

Darren James Gear.

Bachelor of Information Technology

Martin Trevor Bleakley distinction, Brendan James Reid merit.

Bachelor of Social Services

Raukura Lana Tutahione distinction.

Doctor of Professional Practice

Sandra Geyer, Mawera Gina Marie Karetai.

Master of Professional Practice

Helen Geytenbeek distinction, Tracie Lynn Mackey distinction, Christopher John McMahon merit, Phillip James Meek distinction, Abbie-Louise Muir merit, Sandra Potaka merit.

New Zealand Certificate in Exercise (Level4)

Sikaleti Lolotaine Moala Sikaleti.

New Zealand Certificate in Exercise (Level5)

Daniel Ian Westlake Fleming.

Bachelor of Applied Science

Elliot Jack Menlove, Tahlia Eileen Roome.

Bachelor of Midwifery

Hannah Elise Cashmore, Jade Nicole Florence Van der Hoorn.

Postgraduate Diploma in Midwifery

Gillian Rachel Guttenbeil distinction.

Master of Midwifery

Sally Louise Horncastle merit.

New Zealand Diploma in Enrolled Nursing (Level5)

Pei-Chi Chao, Jhan Alexis Alegre Cuaresma, Madison Grace Flaws Shania Georgia Healey, Kirandeep Kaur, Holly Sandra Dessi McKnight, Meegan Jan Taylor, Lisa Jean Webb, Chloe Jade Winn.

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy

Tamara Leigh Gurden.

New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level5)

Nichola Ann Marie Greenfield.

New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level5) and the New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level4)

Sahil Chettri.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Louis John Churton, Connor William Farrell, Griffin Charles Franks, Petra Tania Hoffman, Christina Anastasia Lamb merit, Ji Sheng Teo.

Master of Applied Management

Ellie Lauren Graham.

New Zealand Certificate in Arts and Design (Level4)

Grace Phillippa Kelly, Hannah Grace McArthur, Catalina Alejandra Mendoza Gonzalez, Robin Alice Simpson.

Bachelor of Design (Communication)

Ryley Jade Wilson merit.

Bachelor of Design (Product)

Rosie Chantelle Graham merit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Design

Mengyuan Qi.

Master of Design Enterprise

William Maynard Early merit.

New Zealand Diploma in Arts and Design (Level5)

Jackie Muller, Mary Kathleen Schollum.

New Zealand Diploma in Digital Media and Design (Level5)

Jaya Maria Aarts, Brodie James Seelen, Tamara Anne Vial.

Bachelor of Visual Arts

Mackenzie Logan Hayward-Williams.

Graduate Diploma in Visual Arts

Jai Jasmine Tarn merit.

Master of Fine Arts

Linda Cook distinction.

New Zealand Certificate in Food and Beverage Service (Level3)

Emily Rose Garraway.

New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level4)

Mark Campbell Burnett.

Bachelor of Culinary Arts

Derek Yuri Bezerra Torres Piva distinction, Thomas Christopher White merit.

AWARDS TO BE PRESENTED IN ABSENTIA

New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level3)

Laura Judy Crawford.

New Zealand Certificate in Hairdressing (Salon Support) (Level3)

Reese Codi Walsh.

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level4)

Victoria Leigh Brook, Christina Suafa Pemerika, Molly Damaris Erong Pokaran.

New Zealand Certificate in Adult and Tertiary Teaching (Level5)

David Allan Bouman, Simon David Brookes.

New Zealand Certificate in English Language (Applied) (Level3)

Yuren Jiao.

New Zealand Certificate in English Language (Academic) (Level4)

Pukpan Peter Keller.

New Zealand Certificate in Foundation Skills (Level2)

Caitlin Stella Chalker-Himburg, Aroha-grace Victoria Morgan, Ryan Jack Wright.

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level3)

Juliette Catherine Romeril.

Certification in Bicultural Competency (Level4)

James Beaumont Hamilton Kerr, Christina Louise Martin, Ann Fiona Rodgers.

New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trade Skills (Level3)

Gareth David Williams.

New Zealand Diploma in Engineering

Alistair Jack Garland.

Bachelor of Engineering Technology

Junxi Lin, Fanxi Zeng, Pengcheng Zhou.

New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology Essentials (Level4)

Kilioni Ofeina Finau, Maddison Ashlee Hamel-Nind, Reece Alex Richard Turner.

New Zealand Certificate in Animal Care (Level3)

Kimberley Rae Elliott, Holly Denise Mitchell.

New Zealand Certificate in Animal Technology (Level5)

Riley Alice Margaret Nesbitt.

New Zealand Certificate in English Language (Academic) (Level4)

Jiatong Han.

New Zealand Certificate in Business (Accounting Support Services) (Level4)

Tamra April Smith.

New Zealand Certificate in Business (Administration and Technology) (Level4)

Shobha Sameer Atre.

New Zealand Certificate in Project Management (Level4)

Cassandra Joy Pye, Rachel Ann Templeton.

New Zealand Certificate in Digital Media and Design (Level4)

Tylah-jayde Victoria Green.

Bachelor of Design (Communication)

Joshua Adam Newton-Kerr.

Master of Design

Inge Maxina Andrew merit.

New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture (Level3)

Kelsey Irene Zach Bilek, Alastair John Cottle, David Christopher Figg, Tristan John Graham, Suzie Margret Parker, Zsuzsanna Toth, Jason Terry Ushaw, Rhys Gregory Utting, Jamie Marie Winton.

New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture (General) (Level3)

Ella Jean Anderson-McNatty, Petra Marty, Harriet Lisa McGregor.

New Zealand Certificate in Land Based Sustainability Practices (Level3)

Eve Jessie O’Brien.

New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture (Queen Bee Rearing) (Level4)

Janine Cole, Fiona Margaret Gallagher, Crystal Lange, Darren Leonard Stott.

New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture Production (Level4)

Jason Howard Conway, Sherry Ann Thornburg.

New Zealand Certificate in Outdoor and Adventure Education (Multi-Skilled) (Level4)

Summer Brooke Michelle Bredin.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Dianne Mindy Benitez distinction, Ann-Marie Davis merit, Karrena Ripeka Tamara Stronach distinction.

Bachelor of Social Services

Sharanya Komahan.

Graduate Diploma in Professional Practice

Gillian Wess-Bercovitch merit.

Master of Professional Practice

Lesley Katherine Brook distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Science

Hayden Craig McNulty distinction.

Postgraduate Certificate in Midwifery Practice

Eveline Oostdam.