Te Pukenga Graduate list - March 15th

About 615 people will graduate in person from Otago Polytechnic Te Pūkenga with qualifications in a wide range of subjects, including construction, engineering, technology, beauty and hairdressing, education, social services, architect, management, design, arts and nursing in ceremonies at 12.30pm and 3.30pm today. A futher 221 people will graduate in absentia.

AWARDS PRESENTED IN PERSON

New Zealand Certificate in Plumbing, Gasfitting and Drainlaying (Level 3)

Dylan Michael Sayer.

New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level 6)

Brendon Duong, Kylie Marie Machin, Hamish Edward Sinclair, Leopold Samuel Thomsen.

Bachelor of Construction

Benjamin Michael Arapeta Clarke merit, Alexander Hunter Doyle merit, Gregor Mathieson Findlay distinction, Benjamin John Macdonald Harding, Dante Linkin Francis Joshua Henry merit, Josef Reed Kubala merit, Raphael Daniel Kubala, Colman Kwok merit, Samuel David Francis Lewis merit, Ethan Brian Ludlow merit, Adam Daniel Matheson distinction, Luke Alexander Matheson distinction, Finn Ian McDonald-Page distinction, Campbell Graeme McKenzie, Bruno Edward McKnight distinction, Aaron Jordan McMurray merit, George Cody Parsons merit, Carlos Deacon Phillipps merit, William Byron Roff, Blake James Taylor merit, Jacob Bruce Tietjens merit, Bailey James Turnbull, Patrick Sam Wilson merit, Daniel James Young merit.

Bachelor of Construction and the New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level 6)

Daniel John Sherriff.

New Zealand Diploma in Engineering

Daniel James Barton, Todd David Bokser, Tyler Shayne Crawford, Shane Logan Elfield, Edward Dougal Laidlaw, Kayla Mereana Olive Lander, Matthew James Lemon, Mohammad Issa Masud, Jessica Amy McDowall, Jordan Lee Sell, Caleb Shaw-Turner, Eriakim Tuntabu, Jacob Adam Wansink, Dan Yu.

Bachelor of Engineering Technology

Mohammad Shahidul Alam, Carl Joseph Alegado, Prianka Pushpa Chand, Peter Samuel Conway, Ryan Wayne Dustin, Christian Kocher, Lakshminarayanan Kuruchi Venkatachalam, Jeff Pieter Landsberg, Xiaoran Li, Wei Liu, Christopher John Olsen, Victor Rottgering.

New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Engineering (Level 3)

Cassian Jean Du Preez, Sujan Khattri, Caleb Hunter MacAskill, Angelina Vaine Enuake Mitchell, Grace Evelyn Pedersen, Te Whetu Wallace Price-Koopu.

New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology Essentials (Level 4)

Thomas Jack Fischer.

Bachelor of Information Technology

Miguel Aladro Estrada distinction, Jacob Chris Clearwater merit, Jaden Euan Jeffery Cooper distinction, Steffen Geving distinction, Francis Alexander Russell Hayden distinction, Benjamin Christopher Horne merit, Honghao Huang distinction, Isobella Lily Josefina Johnson merit, Joshua Phillip McFarlane distinction, Anthony Mark James Mellon merit, Gregory Paul Seal distinction, Dane Tyler Sorensen distinction, Caleb Taylor Stephens merit, Monty George Wood.

Graduate Certificate in Information Technology

Pupunu Kainga Vakatapu.

New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture (General) (Level 3)

Tom Alexander John Lamare, Kelly Joy Palmer.

New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture (Level 3)

Joanne Elizabeth Brain, Philip Michael Lord.

New Zealand Certificate in Animal Care (Level 3)

Keisha Jade Togo.

New Zealand Certificate in Animal Technology (Level 5)

Anastacia Lia Austin, Rebecca Barnard, Makyla Lee Brown, Hannah Lilly Clarke, Kaitlyn Josephine Coldicutt, Hayley Joan Elizabeth Dempster, Jade Hannah Fekkes, Jessica Marrie Gooch, Rebecca Leigh Hawthorne, Karina Helene Claire Jex, Olivia Kate McDonald, Rebecca Jacqueline Perry, Hannah Catherine Mae Platts, Catherine Martha Rice, Natasha Lee Thorn, Jasmine Ellen Van Dam.

New Zealand Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Level 6)

Isla Helen Adamson, Piper Jazmin Allan, Havana Elmaadi Roimata Aramoana, Rebekah Ballschmiede, Alexis Beverley Broughton, Payal Shivani Chandra, Olivia Hope Davidson, Sarah Pauline Dixon, Rosa Kate Dobbs, Kymberly Rochelle Eagleson, Abby Lee Fisher, Celeste Janine Fredricksen, Jessica Ann Gordon, Emma Louise Grant, Abbey Olivia Harvey, Hannah Rose Henderson, Nikki Marie Hendl, Leah Maureen Tiripa Hinds, Michaela Renee Houliston, Kaila Hanon Jowsey, Anna Maree Keehan, Abbylee Kilkelly, Kate Rennie Livingstone, Brianna Lee McAdam, Tessa Kaitlyn McNaught, Finley Pierson McQueen, Mackenzie Eileen Moffatt, Christopher Michael Neville, Zoe Ileene Newton, Vishal Pabby, Robyn Pouw, Melissa Kate Rutherfurd, Samantha Elisabeth Peperkoorn Scott, Bella Ann Shipley Smith, Samantha Holly Smith, Emma Kate Sorenson, Robin Sparg, Emmeline Loto Taimalie, Mary Rose Taylor, Emma Madison Toohey, Leah Elsner Volkers, Lucia Daisy Watene, Georgia Nicole Whitson.

New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture (General) (Level 3)

Catherine Jayne Edgar.

New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture Services (Level 4)

Ryan William Dodd.

New Zealand Certificate in Stonemasonry (Level 4) (Construction Stonemasonry)

Shevaun Anne Chettleburgh, Darren Leslie Fox.

New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level 6)

Stephen Noel Jory.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Craig Allan Beazley merit, Ashina Bechan distinction, Monique Maureen Brown distinction, Daniel Steven Bruce distinction, Mark Gary Cameron distinction, Jessica Lynn de Bruyn distinction, Julia Meari Alana Evans distinction, Nicholas Rhys Thomson Fazakerley merit, Ani Frederick Thompson distinction, Toni Marie Hansen distinction, Jessica Jane Hawkes distinction, Matthew Ono Leonard Iorangi distinction, Colin Ayden Johnstone distinction, Tanya Maree Jones merit, Ryan Matthew Keogh distinction, Linda Lee Lapwood distinction, Christopher David Laws distinction, Kirsty Maree Lister distinction, Taumai Thomas Marshall merit, Justin John McCabe, Tracey Marie McLennan distinction, John Hemi Monu distinction, Darren Oxley merit, Kristina Marie Paehua distinction, Hayden Jeffrey Russell merit, Brook Brenden Skipper merit, Jeanette Eileen Te Ua-Hausman, Julie Linda Thompson distinction, Clare Christina Wade distinction, Julie Waitai distinction, Elizabeth Anne Woodall distinction, Karen Elizabeth Worboys distinction.

Bachelor of Engineering Technology

Rhys Andrew Genever distinction, Rajiv Gwarada, Lazarus Mackenzie Mpembe, Dileep Nair, Aaron John Parker distinction, Mark Stephen Williams distinction.

Bachelor of Information Technology

Martin Trevor Bleakley distinction, Evgeny Shcherban, Bernard Farrell Thorpe distinction, Juliet Rata Wolff distinction.

Bachelor of Social Services

Clare Hazel Lawrence merit, Kilisimasi Lutui distinction, Ratai Nelio merit, Kerri Lee Pink distinction, Melanie Aphelia Marie Rameka distinction.

Graduate Diploma in Social Services

Faatalatalasemataeemo Fagasoaia distinction.

Master of Professional Practice

Regan Jay Cotter, James Beaumont Hamilton Kerr distinction, Averil Naumai distinction, Deane Campbell Patterson distinction, Rosalind Beverly Searle, Orquidea Nallely Gabriela Tamayo Mortera.

Doctor of Professional Practice

Kathy Te urikore Biddle, Raymond John O'Brien, Bonnie Jane Robinson, Charlene Elaine Tan Su Ching, Kathryn Elizabeth van Beek.

New Zealand Certificate in Hairdressing (Salon Support) (Level 3)

Katie Renee Clark, Eloisa Shuang-Shii Fox, Reuben Edward Iaseto, Amelia Jane Erena Matthews-Hand, Lucy Jane Shea, Charlotte Marie Thomson.

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 3)

Jolani Esther Fidow.

New Zealand Certificate in Beauty Therapy (Level 4)

Connie Leigh Anderson, Paige Shayna Barford, Georgia Bowen, Caitlyn Royce Fraser, Kentana Ruth Irene Hanley, Emma Elisabeth Jane Jordan, Tayla Judy Macdonald, Jenna Rose Savage Mason, Paige Dianna Rose McKenzie, Shakaia Allan Mosen, Alana Margaret O'neill Nolan, Hayleigh Elizabeth Norman, Hana Park, Amy Bianca Simpson, Rachel May Taylor, Jadana-lee Thurlow, Alana Sheryl Wilson.

New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 4)

Madison Anne Sullivan, Abby Jane Thomson.

New Zealand Diploma in Beauty Therapy (Level 5)

Chloe Ngaire Anderson, Georgia Holly Buchan, Rosa Maree Campbell, Hannah Nicole Chaplin, Sophie Grace Gordon, Shakira Michelle Henry, Emma Rose Hodges, Bayley Susan Jordan, Morgan Elizabeth Koykka, K'Lee Rose Watterston.

New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Social and Community) (Level 4)

Sarah Elizabeth Ackers, Dianne Lucille Austin, Anoushka Summer Bell, Rose Hanna Boyd, Paris-Jade Ann Burr, Kalla Byrne, Anne-Marie Currie, Micayla Rose Fox, Delanie Kurehu Goodlet, Charlie Samuel Henry, Adriana Nicole David Javier, Zoe Belinda Leith, Diandra Paige McKenzie, Monique Yolanda Nieuwenhuis, Savannah Riwa O'Leary, Jonathan Andrew Paul, Joeline Karla Ratana, Ahurei Rawinia Jack Waaka-Ewington.

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 4)

Imma Nicole Ricalde Asuncion, Losaline 'Uhila.

New Zealand Certificate in Adult and Tertiary Teaching (Level 5)

Mackenzie Grace Chapman, Christopher Alan Cooke, Maria Grace, Christine Frances Hughes, Christopher Alan Morton, Alexander Anson Smith, Hamish Stuart Wells, Rhys Brent Wilson.

Te Taketake Diploma in Applied Addictions Counselling (Level 7)

Luke Bilton-Lynn, Jackie Karina Ngawai Papuni.

New Zealand Diploma in Youth Work (Level 6)

Nugegodage Kasun Nimantha Silva.

Bachelor of Social Services

Paige Rose Devlin merit, Sarah Ruth Dickson merit, Daniela Alejandra Eaton, Chloe Michelle Evans-Jarvis merit, Susan June Gillatt distinction, Mark David Hohepa Madill merit, Tadiwa Elaine Melinda Magodo merit, Skye McDowell, Lynne Maree Rae merit, Zara Lyn-Maree Robinson distinction, Paige Elizabeth Samson merit, Chad Ari Leonard Steiner-Mitchell distinction, Elizabeth June Tombs merit, Jessica Leigh Whittle merit, Christofer John Zoest merit.

Postgraduate Certificate in Learning Design

Matthew James Boyadjian merit, Naomi Jane Howat merit, Meia Lopez merit, Melanie Irene Voyce distinction, Katrina Jessie Watt.

Graduate Diploma in Tertiary Education

Kirsty Jane Currie, Selena Mary Johnson, Elliot John King, Donna Louise Lindqvist.

Certification in Bicultural Competency (Level 4)

Kerrie-ann Maria Hodgson, Mary Jane McMillan, Emma Jane Morey, Rachel Mary Sayers.

Certification in Bicultural Competency (Level 4) and the New Zealand Certificate in Business (Accounting Support Services) (Level 4)

Christiana Simone Ngatae Moeroa.

Bachelor of Architectural Studies

Quinn William Andrews, Isabella Elizabeth Barlow merit, Samuel Patrick Byrne distinction, George Thomas Condon merit, Zoe Jane Earnshaw merit, Katelyn Rose Young Eaton merit, Omea Grace Hall distinction, Emily Grace Johnson merit, Ruby Jean Speight Kinney merit, Erica Rose Morris distinction, Eden Rose-Yon merit.

New Zealand Certificate in Business (Accounting Support Services) (Level 4)

Aoxuan Li.

New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level 5)

Sinaloa Contessa Auala, Madison Elaine M Buchan, Benjamin Richard Kingsbury, Litia Liza Maiono, Lana Joy Mangham-McNamara, Munsami Mudaliar, Meleane Pahulu Vea, Kanisha Hineora Shila Rangirangi-Tukaki, Sheena Mae Turiana Yap.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Mervin Au Yong, Hermione Minnie Gates, Anna Elizabeth Lucas, Malia Melesete Veisinia Maka merit, Ella Scarlett McDonnell merit, Benjamin Daniel Ardagh Millar-Coote merit, Shaun Alexander Munro, Charli Kate Pearson, Caitlyn Ann Thompson, Ryah Kian Laumei Tui, Degan Viljoen.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Management

Sally Andrea Benedicto, Sopita Dey.

New Zealand Certificate in Fashion (Level 4)

Rebecca Amy Arnold.

Bachelor of Design (Communication)

Helena Schae Tereinga Allen, Shaquille Israel Berwick distinction, Liam Daniel Bone merit, Caleb Glen Brown merit, Jacob Shaun Burnett, Ben William Callear merit, Ann Maree Clearwater distinction, Makayla Angel Louise Davey distinction, Ryan William Dombroski merit, Jordan Rowan Farmer distinction, Emilia Ngahuia Manukau Farquhar merit, Ciara Kathleen Fitzsimons merit, Samuel Lloyd Galloway distinction, Erin Haszard distinction, Nico Paul O'Neill Johnson distinction, Oliver Nikolai Jones merit, Jungmee Jung distinction, Courtney Jane Keith-Bourke distinction, Meg Dorothy Kennelly distinction, Rohan George Key distinction, Justina Arlene Hermosisima King distinction, Rosa Maggie Martin merit, Adam Masaki merit, Evelina Louise Victoria Noad distinction, Mia Frances Paviour distinction, Lauren Redpath merit, Olivia Jane Reihana distinction, Sebastian Glen Ruehorn merit, Liana Elsie Scott-Nanthasack merit, Riley Charles Stanley Smith distinction, Daniel Thomas Van Lith distinction, Trelise Summer Wadsworth distinction, Jarvis Liam Wallace distinction, Ruby Kaye Wispinski.

Bachelor of Design (Fashion)

Haze Jade Henitiki Alexandre-Lott merit, Bridget Olive Dalley merit, Anna Linnane Harcus, Abbey Emma Heale distinction, St Claire Scarlett Marshall merit, Lucy June Mayne distinction, Anna Rosemary Roberts distinction, Tegan Rose Vickery distinction, Veronica Wallace merit.

Bachelor of Design (Product)

Tom Blair Bernard, Will Flett Dolan Davenport distinction, Bodie Lewis Duncan merit, Jennifer Rose Duncan merit, Samuel Austin Guerin distinction, Lukin Kade Tayles.

Bachelor of Design (Honours)

Sarah Kathleen Kreft second-class honours.

Master of Design Enterprise

Andrew Wallace merit.

New Zealand Diploma in Digital Media and Design (Level 5)

Elisha Brie Carter, Amy Fraser, Spencer Wanya Ifopo, Sophie Joe Potter, Willow Elizabeth Stanton, Hollee Amelia Walsh.

New Zealand Diploma in Photography (Level 6)

Jaya Maria Aarts.

Bachelor of Visual Arts

Amy Caitlin Booth, Emily Susanna Boulton, Mikey Joe Clayton merit, Kyra Anne Coupland, Tessa Libby Coutts, Georgia Rose MacKie merit, Lusia Kathleen Maiai distinction, Caitlyn Hanna Mair merit, Carolyn Bell Patman, Poppy Jane Olivia Smith merit.

Bachelor of Visual Arts (Honours)

Faye Molly Powell Moore first-class honours.

Master of Visual Arts

Hemi Benjamin Moki Hosking distinction.

New Zealand Certificate in Food and Beverage Service (Level 3)

Jasmine Marie Saunders.

New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 4)

Kaeiuea Bakeua, Molly Langley.

New Zealand Diploma in Cookery (Advanced) (Level 5)

Minna Jennifer Knight.

Bachelor of Culinary Arts

Taylor Erica Adams distinction, Tyla Jade Ciele Asquith merit, Asif Azam, Kirsten Jo Blackley merit, Annah Rose Brown, Trish Annah Chikowore merit, Caelum Thomas Norman Ewens merit, Mitchell Bradley Funnell merit, Akayla Julie-ann Grindley merit, Lauren Eva Judd distinction, Thomas William King merit, Isabel Rose Laing merit, Nicholas James Lawrence, Ailie Kate Muldrew, Colleen Bridget O'Connor distinction, Kirsten Amie Rogers, Kieran Adam Simpson, Isabella Thrysa Snow, Claire Maree Stewart distinction.

New Zealand Certificate in Exercise (Level 4)

Emma Islip, Bailey Joshua Owens.

New Zealand Certificate in Exercise (Level 5)

Stefhen Catindoy Catapang, Jacob William Hodson, Matatia Lale, Laura Taumaloto Tuiai.

New Zealand Diploma in Wellness and Relaxation Massage (Level 5)

Brigid Clare Corson, Lucy Ellen Hayward.

Bachelor of Applied Science

Trinity Danielle Bradford, Grace Elizabeth Brenssell distinction, Sebastian Edward Dalloway, Thomas Valentine Elliott, Zanthe Noeline Anne Herbert, Rebecca Johanna King, Koliniusi Fakakoloameilangi Makitala Kemipela Lepa merit, Tayla Brooke Mihaere merit, Aria Paige Monaghan merit, Benjamin Isaac Morgenstern merit, Tessa Renee Nicol-Brenssell distinction, Madison May Pont distinction, Alani Matei Taumoepeau, Tahnee Joy Te Kanawa distinction, Anzac Kenneth Wiki Tipene merit, Isikeli Saneasi Siamu Vite, Nell Watherston distinction, Kahurangi Antoon Weerden-Sweet merit, Adam James Woodhouse merit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Science

Isabella Rosalie Ellen Gold merit, Ayla Jayne Marshall distinction, Toni Power distinction, Zophia Helaina Roberts distinction.

Bachelor of Midwifery

Ella Louise Brown, Sasha Catherine Burgess, Erica Caley, Philippa Elizabeth Davis, Kelsey Lee Erb, Charlotte Olivia Hancock, Olivia Allison Hannah Hiku, Sophie May Kingdon, Brenna Ngairinga Pengelly, Aroha Eve Port, Laura Diane Preston, Molly Sara Mary Scobie, Evie Fadrique Sefton, Eliza Anne Shelvey, Meike Joanne van der Meer, Stephanie Karyn Wall.

Postgraduate Certificate in Midwifery Practice

Lydia Joy Butcher merit.

Master of Midwifery

Violet Syreeta Clapham.

New Zealand Diploma in Enrolled Nursing (Level 5)

April-rose Danielle Dawn Ellington, Juliana Gaspar Joaquim, Olivia Susanne Hazlett, Jenin Joseph, Zanara Margaret McCann, Rachael Marie McFarlane, Anna Louise Morton, Daisy Torres Olaguer, Greer Louise Semple, Nicole Jayne Sparrow, Nicole Kirsten Thomson, Zoe Lillian Whyte.

Bachelor of Nursing

Natasha Antonia Abbott, Emily Louise Aicken, Tanae Lee Attrill, Nazleen Shaneez Bano, Peri Beech, Isabella Jennifer Susan Blyth, Liberty Emma Breen, Jemma Natalie Bronkhorst, Kelby Vinetta Buchanan, Olivia Niamh Buchanan-Letts, Samantha Isobel Caldwell, Georgia Paige Chester, Gevelind Condino, Lucy Joy Crawford, Emily Kate Darling, Maddison Rose Davies, Georgia Rose Dawson, Qin Dong, Kristin Emma Dore, Elizabeth Jane Duxbury, Jessica Leigh Edwards-Walker, Eva Caitlin Elders, Bailey Glen Thomas Farrell, Jemima May Forsythe, Madison Eileen Gainsford, Keala Tepaia Hancock, Libby Purewa Hancock, Petra Roimata Hancock, Lucy Caroline Harrex, Emma Jane Harrower, Eliza Anna Sutherland Hay, Tenera Shayne Heineman-Livett, Amy Elizabeth Hinch, Libby Louise Holdridge, Aerille Francine Antazo Ilog, Rachel Leanne Johnson, Bridget Nicola Anne Johnstone, Annie Kennedy Atchison, Aissa Elizabeth Kingsford, Anna Florentina Kitiona, Holly May Lang, Tamsyn Alexandra Lawrence, Nicole Sydney Looney, Emily Briar Lynch-Sutherland, Zoe Anne Martinovich, Heather Veronica Jean McAfee, Ella Rose McGuigan, Melissa Rose McLeod, Ruby Grace McLoughlin, Natasha Nazmul McNaught, Ranui Lee McRoberts, Isobel Mary Morrissey, Amber Louise Mowat, Timothy James Naisbitt, Anna Louise Naylor, Zoe Noble, Bridget Marion O'Neill, Sophie Charlotte Paterson, Alice Elizabeth Maxwell Philip, Sophie Rosalind Radcliffe, Meg Joy Rennie, Kate Maree Robichaud, Ella Georgina Roessink, Caitlin Georgia Rouse, Kimberley Helen Pennington Russell, Dylan Jack Satherley, Holly Brianna Siddell-Scott, Matthew Craig Slemint, Frances Rosemary Smith, Nanje Snyman, Brooke Jasmine Storer, Hannah Margaret Syme, Abby Grace Theobald, Sara Kate Thomas, Holly Jorja Trainor-Uluakiola, Emma Molly Van de Klundert, Monica Van Huyssteen, Willow Maria Ward, Gabby Rose White, Charlotte Rose Williams, Sarah Jane Williment, Annalise Kate Wilson, Alice Jane Hastings Wright.

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy

Madison Louise Atwill distinction, Pippa Robyn Baird, Georgina Gifford Ballagh, Owlsca Yhido Ballester distinction, Racheal Anne Carey distinction, Andrew Chu Shing, Aimie Ikuko Clark merit, Elizabeth Georgia Emma Cook, Nicole Rose Derwin merit, Sarah Jane Dunbar, Kendra Rose Finnerty, Hannah Rose Fitzgerald, Hannah Elizabeth Gannon merit, Hayley Lois Gerken, Paige Ella Gerrard merit, Brooke Michelle Gilmore merit, Makayla Amber Hawker, Emma Brooke Hewitt merit, Adele Cherise Hogan distinction, Hazel Elizabeth Jamieson, Ella Renee Tikey Johnson, Emily Isobel Johnstone, Meisha Marie Knegt distinction, Leniel Liebenberg, Tyla Jade Lopez merit, Tiana Grace Mansfield, Annie Moana McDonald distinction, Erin Olivia McKay, Allie Betty Tait Mitchell merit, Taimania Teangarere Nepia-Hill, Holly Rosa Kohana Osgood merit, Anna Jayne Peterson distinction, Josie Jocelyn Pile, Piata Huia Rapata-Hanning merit, Hannah Maree Sangster, Laura Caitlin Scanlan merit, Sophie Louise Sharp distinction, Lily Brooke Smith, Wyn Louise Spragg distinction, Keesarla C Templeton merit, Caitlin Rosalie Thomson merit, Maria Louise Wallace merit, Rebekah Hayley Warwick, Gina Ellen Deborah Weston, Jessica Helen White, Reese Emily Winter merit, Ashlee Jane Rata Young.

Postgraduate Certificate in Applied Practice in Health

Fiona Kathryn Perrett distinction.

Master of Occupational Therapy

Grace Rebekah Rose Hannah, Raewyn Maree Kroger distinction.

AWARDS PRESENTED IN ABSENTIA

New Zealand Certificate in Electrical Pre-Trade (Level 3)

A-One Lolofie.

New Zealand Certificate in Plumbing, Gasfitting and Drainlaying (Level 3)

Deven Paora Ruka Katu, Samuel Rhys Thomson.

New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trade Skills (Level 3)

Charlie James Alured Mathias, Stanley Donald Robert McClure, Chris Teriuea.

Bachelor of Construction

Molly Jennifer McFarlane distinction.

New Zealand Diploma in Engineering

Joshua David Frew, Tevita Fifita Lomu, Oliver Redshaw, Joel Otto Walker, Gemma Holly Wilson.

Bachelor of Engineering Technology

Kaylie Avis Gleeson.

New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Engineering (Level 3)

Jason Michael Garriock.

New Zealand Certificate in Mechanical Engineering (Level 3)

Andrew Nicholas Schep.

New Zealand Certificate in Electric Vehicle Automotive Engineering (Level 5)

Simon Ross Burnby.

New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology Essentials (Level 4)

Aston Ogilvie Hall Arnott, Ian Michael MacKenzie, Ryan Jack Wright.

Bachelor of Information Technology

Ike Te Ikaranginui Callaghan distinction, Jamie Anna Robinson distinction,

New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture (Level 3)

Penina Judith Elaine Smith.

New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture Services (Level 4)

Gordon Alister Dykes.

New Zealand Certificate in Animal Care (Level 3)

Anika Jean Maunder, Lara Ann Sell, Jessica Haley Wilton.

New Zealand Certificate in Animal Technology (Level 5)

Sylvia Irene Adams, Ella Elizabeth Joy Augustson, Samantha Rose Bate, Nikita Caitlin Canning, Georgia Chapman, Alana Shea Duncan, Gemma Grace Goble, Kate Nicole-Jane Hindle, Helen Elizabeth Janes, Samantha Kait MacMillan, Hayley Elizabeth McLuskie, Avril Lola Paea, Natalie Stone, Susan Rose Stone, Kelsi Anais Thompson, Amber Elizabeth Thomson.

New Zealand Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Level 6)

Jessica Robyn Ashley, Kirsten Lily Bedford, Leah Aimee Foster, Jane Louise Gomez, Kira Michele Hendry, Charlotte Mackenzie Jackson, Jacinda Donnelle Lindsay, Kate Margaret McKenzie, Tessa Rose Neame, Ella Connell Sheat, Tori Lee Swanson, Rachael Cherie Tucker.

New Zealand Certificate in Hairdressing (Salon Support) (Level 3)

Grace Anne Nicolson, Mia Nelsa Synnott.

New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 4)

Laura Judy Crawford, Lorna Valerie Harris-MacKay.

New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Social and Community) (Level 4)

Benjamin Tulloch Duff, Samuel Francis Kempton.

New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 4)

Gemma Harmony McAlister, Jordyn Lydia Dale Sugar Rackley, Grace Ellen McHugh Sanford.

New Zealand Certificate in Adult and Tertiary Teaching (Level 5)

Tiffany Jane Brooke, Liane de Klerk, Rachel Emma Monerasinghe.

Te Taketake Diploma in Applied Addictions Counselling (Level 7)

Tatiana Alexandra Lize Lewis, Fiona Maria Maurice, Janet Rosanna Ritchie Waiariki.

Bachelor of Social Services

Michelle Tracy Grant merit, Chelsie Dawn Koefoed merit, James Robert Daniel Stevenson distinction.

New Zealand Certificate in English Language (General) (Level 3)

Nofa Allawi Al Sheikh Khleif.

New Zealand Certificate in Foundation Skills (Level 2)

Natalia Kate Atherton, Claire Margaret Brighid Gallagher.

Graduate Diploma in Tertiary Education

Omer Altaf, Emma Joy Ewan, Stephanie Jane MacPherson, Andrea Marie Russell.

Certification in Bicultural Competency (Level 4)

Peter-Don Bonthuys, Bronwyn Faye Wallace Challis, Anna Louise Chan, Stephen Peter Downey, Glenys Valerie Forsyth, Jodyanne Kirkwood, Anna Ellerker Mackenzie, Carleen Jane Mitchell, Karyn Christina Molloy, Amber Montgomery Paterson, Linda May Robertson, Jeremy Robert Morgan Taylor, Hetty Elizabeth Van Hale, Alison Margaret Weaver.

New Zealand Certificate in Bicycle Servicing (Level 3)

Francisco Ignacio Blaha, Carla Angelica MacHado Melo.

New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture (General) (Level 3)

Jamie Ellen Elizabeth Carroll, Juliet Lucy Hitchman, Jeannette Ruth McGuinness.

New Zealand Certificate in Bicycle Mechanics (Level 4)

Oliver James Middleditch.

New Zealand Certificate in Introductory Snowschool Instruction (Applied) (Level 4)

Millie Rose O'Neill.

New Zealand Certificate in Avalanche Risk Management (Level 5)

Kelsey Irene Zach Bilek, Kuan-Hao Chen, Willis James McNeill Feasey, Watson Oscar David Green, Marian Murray Krogh, Theodore Freear Wallis.

New Zealand Certificate in Avalanche Risk Management (Level 6)

Anna Micah Brooke.

New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 3)

Thomas James Hamilton.

New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level 6)

Shanon Lee Gibbs.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Kellie Bain distinction, Mathew James Cassie Bannister distinction, Kathryn Emma Carran distinction, Courtney Patricia Everest, Daniel Raymond Flynn merit, Sarah Lee Hayes distinction, Mitchell James Hunt distinction, Christopher Noel Kere Kere distinction, Nicholas Leonard Matthews merit, Ian Andrew Alexander Menmuir distinction, Theuns Cornelius Meyer merit, Joshua David Renton merit.

Bachelor of Engineering Technology

David Russell Scheib merit.

Bachelor of Social Services

Artika Ashneelta Devi distinction.

Graduate Diploma in Professional Practice

Robert Abraas distinction.

Master of Professional Practice

Finn Boyle distinction, Karen Ann Hocking.

New Zealand Certificate in Business (Accounting Support Services) (Level 4)

Barbara Joan Vitoria Kuruleca, Carolyn Joanne Thomson, Samuel Henare Waitoa, Josh Ronald Whaanga.

New Zealand Certificate in Business (Administration and Technology) (Level 4)

Adi Neomai Samanunu Vakadula.

New Zealand Certificate in Project Management (Level 4)

Karen Louise Spreckley.

New Zealand Certificate in Financial Services (Level 5)

Manmeet Kaur.

New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level 5)

Larissa Rachel Barbosa van Hessing, Megan Ashleigh Bopp, Emily Pamela Brown, Joanne Priscilla Nia, Emily Rose Roberts, Jade Isabel Ruxton, Filipo Pesamino Whitehouse-Opetaia Tovio.

Bachelor of Applied Management

Brooke Tyler Smith merit.

Postgraduate Certificate in Applied Management

Rebecca Jean Bokser.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Management

Grace Mary-beth Chatwin.

New Zealand Certificate in Digital Media and Design (Level 4)

Grace Phillippa Kelly, Abby Rose Mckerrow Murphy, Jack William Watters.

Bachelor of Design (Communication)

Thomas Jack Beckmerit, Laura Elizabeth Fortes distinction.

Bachelor of Design (Fashion)

Anh Ngoc Phuong Hoang merit.

New Zealand Diploma in Arts and Design (Level 5)

Maria Teresa Christus, Diana Kim Cohen, Margaret Joan de Freitas, Kelly Elaine Hughes, Trudie Adair MacKintosh, Amanda Kathleen Judd McKendree, Lisa Janine Rata.

New Zealand Diploma in Digital Media and Design (Level 5)

James Kinnear Crossley, Shannon John Charles Rosenfeldt.

New Zealand Diploma in Arts and Design (Level 6)

Patricia Kathryn Leddra, Emma Christina Rochester.

Bachelor of Visual Arts

Georgia May Castle merit, Madison Annah McKillop.

Graduate Diploma in Visual Arts

James Colin Corbett distinction, Claire Olivia Docking distinction.

Postgraduate Certificate in Visual Arts

Samantha Jane Loe distinction.

New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 3)

Grace Ilona Joie Fukofuka, Angelique Jo-ann Van Zyl.

New Zealand Certificate in Food and Beverage Service (Level 3)

Kaleb Patrick Tohovaka.

New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 4)

Georgia Rose Isabella Ford-Keen, Oliver Warrington Shaw, Jessica Sienna Yee.

Bachelor of Culinary Arts

Jonathan Paul Chemis merit, Oliver Euan Hill distinction, Kate Isabel Walkington-Reid merit.

New Zealand Certificate in Exercise (Level 4)

Caleb William Croy, Carly Dawn Nesbit.

New Zealand Diploma in Wellness and Relaxation Massage (Level 5)

Georgia Margaret Elizabeth Cotton, Lily Grace Pringle.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Science

Michael Merito Tawhara.

Bachelor of Midwifery

Ivana Katrione Boese, Elizabeth Jane Burgess, Emily Anne Maclaurin, Javana Larissa Rangihuna.

Postgraduate Certificate in Midwifery Practice

Jennifer Leah Baty-Myles distinction, Lucie Benard merit, Philippa Blumire distinction, Margaret Mary Clare-Speyer merit, Wendy Frances Cotter merit, Jessica Renee Graham merit, Savannah Jade Martin distinction, Amy Louise Plaisted distinction, Ganesha Naomi Rosat distinction, Annelies Monique Zwaan distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Midwifery

Michelle Amanda Deerheart.

Bachelor of Nursing

Aparat Nilmart.

Postgraduate Certificate in Occupational Therapy Practice

Libby Kathleen Mansill merit, Samantha Huntly Mayer, Lahana Tahlia Reeves, Katja Segeth.

Master of Occupational Therapy

Sorcha Odgers distinction, Andrew Martin O'Leary, Maree Helen Sievwright.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Management

Mohammad Deljoo, Chenwen He.

Master of Applied Management

Sheyda Baradar Razizadeh, Peng Lyu, Haila Zeng merit, Sha Zhang.