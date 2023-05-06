University delays decision on logo

The University of Otago has decided to delay its decision on the proposed new logo.

Unveiled in March, the new logo replaces the traditional coat of arms with a tohu (symbol) and a new Māori name for the institution.

The unveiling kicked off a $126,000 consultation exercise in which students, staff and alumni were asked for their views on the changes.

Consultation concluded two weeks ago and a decision on the proposal was to be made at a university council meeting next Tuesday.

However, acting vice-chancellor Prof Helen Nicholson said staff had been advised this week that the university council had decided to delay a decision on the proposed new visual identity (Tuakiritaka) until later in the year.

"It will be considering all feedback on Tuakiritaka at next week’s council meeting, during the non-public session of council.

"A decision is expected to be made at the next council meeting in July.

"The outcome and findings of the consultation will be shared with stakeholders, including staff, students and alumni as soon as possible after a final decision is made."

The delay comes after it faced recent criticism for its handling of its significant financial difficulties.

Asked why the university was ploughing ahead with the proposal despite the financial difficulties, Prof Nicholson said the decision was made for two key reasons.

"The first is the launch of our new strategy this year, Vision 2040, which encourages us to better represent the shared whakapapa [heritage] of our university.

"The second is to look to the future, as we continue to welcome increasingly diverse cohorts of students."

While the university is keeping tight-lipped about the number and tone of submissions received on the new logo, a string of private letters to the university’s management, released under the Official Information Act, shows donors and former students are not impressed with the institution’s proposed branding change.

