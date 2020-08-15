Otago open day: Uni has its Auckland contact details at hand

Philip Hill

After the northern Covid-19 outbreak, the University of Otago advised health authorities that names of Auckland participants in a schools open day were available if needed for contact tracing.

Prof Philip Hill, who chairs the university’s medical advisory group, which is part of its Covid-19 response, said the Southern District Health Board medical officer of health was advised that names and contact details were available, if required.

However, the Auckland pupils who attended Monday’s open day were considered low risk, no inquiries had been made about accessing the information and no contact tracing was required, he said.

It is understood a pupil at Mount Albert Grammar School who tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent outbreak did not attend.

It is also understood no health-related inquiries or contact-tracing moves have been initiated over Auckland pupils attending the polytech campus during the joint university-polytech open day.

Another university spokesman said 290 Auckland school pupils had registered their interest in attending, but the exact attendance was not immediately available.

Asked about Mt Albert Grammar attendance, he said "finer details of exact numbers from particular schools" could not be provided because of "privacy constraints".

Otago Polytechnic chief executive Megan Gibbons said pupils from Auckland were likely to have attended, but the event was popular and the polytechnic did not ask directly which schools attendees were from.

■ The university was asked if a clear policy was in place, and who decided about cancelling lectures or moving online after some confusion was reported by students after the switch to Alert Level 2 at noon on Wednesday.

A university spokesman said such decisions were made by the central administration.

Level 2 restrictions were forcing a shift to online for teaching that could not be delivered within the gathering-size or social-distancing requirements of the Ministry of Health.

These changes were conveyed to students by course supervisors, but some of this information would have been conveyed late on Wednesday because of "the scale of disruption and tight timeframe".