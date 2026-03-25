Palmerston-based artist Zenobia Southcombe, working as Dwindle River Studio, shares experimental nature photography in her Dunedin Fringe Festival exhibition. PHOTO: DWINDLE RIVER STUDIO

The beauty of the natural world is highlighted in "I found it in the forest", a photography exhibition by a Palmerston-based artist, running as part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

The experimental nature photography by artist Zenobia Southcombe is on display until April 17 in the street-facing White Box Gallery, at 19 George St.

Southcombe was inspired by Palmerston mountain bike park to create the "I found it in the forest" works, which invite the viewer to look more closely at the natural world. In a statement, Southcombe said that walking through her local mountain bike park, she had noticed little treasures, from mossy pinecones to fallen bird nests and everything in between.

These are showcased in this exhibition of still life photography.

The artworks also explore different ways of making a photograph, often using elements from nature, including cyanotypes, anthotypes, and chlorophyll prints.

"This little exhibition, which can be viewed from the pavement, will open your eyes to the unnoticed and remind you of the beauty and wonder of te taiao, the natural world," Southcombe said.

Zenobia Southcombe is an artist and photographer operating as Dwindle River Studio based in Palmerston.

For more information, visit the website www.dwindleriver.com — Allied Media