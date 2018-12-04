Car and scooter collide in Musselburgh Rise

crash_musselburgh1.jpg A car and a scooter collided in Musselburgh Rise this morning. Photo: George Block

A car and scooter have collided in Dunedin, slowing morning commuter traffic to a crawl for a time.

A police spokesman said they received the report of the scooter and car colliding in Musselburgh Rise, Dunedin, near Silverton St shortly after 8am.

The rider of the blue scooter was treated at the scene in a St John ambulance.

A St John spokeswoman said a woman was later transported by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound lane of the road was blocked during rush hour, slowing commuter traffic to a crawl, but the road is now clear.