Tuesday, 4 December 2018

9.39 am

Car and scooter collide in Musselburgh Rise

    By George Block
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    crash_musselburgh1.jpg

    A car and a scooter collided in Musselburgh Rise this morning. Photo: George Block
    A car and a scooter collided in Musselburgh Rise this morning. Photo: George Block
    A car and scooter have collided in Dunedin, slowing morning commuter traffic to a crawl for a time.

    A police spokesman said they received the report of the scooter and car colliding in Musselburgh Rise, Dunedin, near Silverton St shortly after 8am.

    The rider of the blue scooter was treated at the scene in a St John ambulance.

    A St John spokeswoman said a woman was later transported by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

    The northbound lane of the road was blocked during rush hour, slowing commuter traffic to a crawl, but the road is now clear.

    scooter_crash.jpg

    The scooter involved in the crash. Photo: Goerge Block
    The scooter involved in the crash. Photo: Goerge Block

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    xmas_banner_620_x_95.jpg

    See more great gift ideas !   For Her  |  For Him  |  For Families  |  For Kids  | 

    xmas_banner2.jpg