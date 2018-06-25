Car catches fire on Southern Motorway

Emergency services were called to a flaming car on the Southern Motorway yesterday evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications shift manager Andrew Norris said crews from Lookout Point and Mosgiel stations were called to the fully engulfed vehicle at 6.12pm near the Green Island off-ramp in the motorway's northbound lanes.

Two hose reels and all of the water carried by both fire appliances were needed to extinguish the blaze, which was ''well involved in fire'' when crews arrived, Mr Norris said.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious and no one was injured in the incident.

One of the northbound lanes remained open throughout the incident.

Mr Norris said they received about 15 reports from members of the public regarding the Sunday night blaze.

''Every man and their dog called in.''

A tow truck removed the car from the scene, followed by an appliance from Lookout Point to ''make sure nothing fell off'' the car, which had seen better days.