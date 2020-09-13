Car hits pole on Blueskin Rd

A car has collided with a power pole in Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a car crashed into the power pole in Blueskin Road, Mihiwaka, at 5.58pm.

There was one person in the car who required basic first aid and fire crews were awaiting police, he said.

There was also damage to power poles.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash between Reynoldstown Rd and Purakaunui Rd at about 6pm.

It was reported the driver was out of the car and had moderate injuries.

A tow had been requested for the car, she said.