Bernard Edward Cameron leaving court yesterday. Photo: Gregor Richardson A worker at a Dunedin care facility who groped an elderly woman with dementia has avoided a jail sentence. Bernard Edward Cameron, 71, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after earlier admitting three charges of indecent assault. The court heard that the defendant was a handyman at the care home and the sex attack came near the anniversary of his wife’s death. Cameron claimed to have no explanation for his actions but was adamant they were not sexually motivated. The victim suffered from severe dementia, struggled to speak and could not hold a conversation, the court heard. Between July 1 and September 22 last year Cameron went into the woman’s room and fondled her breasts before putting his hand down her pants. On September 16 he went into the victim’s en suite and touched her chest. A staff member entered but apologised and left, believing she had interrupted Cameron going to the toilet. Later that month the defendant indecently assaulted the woman again, this time pushing her against a wall and groping her. She tried to get away but the man held her shoulders and told her to "stay there" before the assault continued. The victim threatened to hurt Cameron and pulled his hand away. Cameron told police he did not know why he committed the crimes and admitted he was aware the victim could not consent because of her condition. Yesterday, the victim’s son told the court his mother’s illness made her the "perfect victim" for Cameron’s assaults. "She can’t act for herself, can’t consent to anything," he said. "She cannot resist, report or remember. "He didn’t just exploit my mother, he exploited the condition that makes her defenceless and reliant on everyone around her." The family had placed trust in the facility, which had been shattered by Cameron’s brazen actions, the victim’s son said. He was grateful to the staff who brought the incidents to light and took the matters seriously. He described his mother as a "dignified, practical woman who put others before herself" and sought justice on her behalf. Cameron’s lawyer Andrew Dawson said his client was at a loss to explain his actions but he was very remorseful. He highlighted the defendant had volunteered information about one of the assaults to police and entered guilty pleas soon after being charged. Cameron was physically unwell at the time of the offending and the anniversary of his wife’s death was approaching. Medical reports said Cameron may have experienced "delirium" at the time of the assaults and his cognitive abilities were now declining. The acts were not sexually motivated, Mr Dawson said, and provided medical documentation to that effect. Judge Hermann Retzlaff said the offending was a significant breach of trust, and highlighted the victim’s age and vulnerability. He sentenced Cameron to 12 months’ home detention and ordered him to pay $2000 emotional harm reparation. felicity.dear@odt.co.nz