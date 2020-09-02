Cars collide in Central Dunedin

Two cars crashed at the intersection of Stuart and London Sts today. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Two cars have crashed in Dunedin central this morning.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Stuart St and London St, at about 10:16am, where two cars had crashed.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said no one was trapped in the cars and everyone was out of the vehicles when crews arrived.

A police spokeswoman said one of the cars had been blocking the intersection but was moved.

There did not appear to be any injuries and an ambulance was stood down, she said.

Appliances from Roslyn and Willowbank attended and assisted with traffic control and cleaning up the scene.

Fire crews from Roslyn remain at the scene.