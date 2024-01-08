Monday, 8 January 2024

Cars damaged in Fryatt St

    The driver of a car that allegedly ploughed into two parked cars in Central Dunedin yesterday morning will face drink-driving and dangerous driving charges this week, police say.

    A police spokeswoman said police were called after a car crashed into two parked cars in Fryatt St about 5.50am yesterday.

    There were no reports of injuries.

    A 20-year-old man was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

    He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, the spokeswoman said. 

     

     

