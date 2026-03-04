Crossing the Taieri River on the way to their camp near Middlemarch are members of the Otago Goldfields Cavalcade heavy wagon trail (from left) Brenda Grant, Josh Bath, Willie Wallis, Stu McKercher, Kellie Dogherty, Gaynor Couller and Dave Murdoch. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery All feet, wheels and hooves lead to Middlemarch on Saturday. The 33rd Otago Goldfields Cavalcade finishes in the capital of Strath Taieri and plenty of festivities are to be had. The 11 trails on the cavalcade just have to get there first. The furthest to travel — a horse-riding trail — left from the top of the Hakataramea Valley last Saturday on schedule to arrive in Middlemarch on time. Otago Goldfields Cavalcade joint co-ordinator Terry Davis said about 480 people were involved in the event, which was about standard for the past few years. The good thing about the cavalcade was they were able to get access to areas most people would never see, he said. Changes around liability for having people on their land had removed some potential anxiety for farmers, he said. "But we have always found farmers to be incredibly generous and helpful to us." There were hundreds of farmers who had opened up their properties for the trails, year after year, and the participants were very grateful, he said. There were three walking trails, a mountain biking trail, two wagon trails and five horse-riding trails, Mr Davis said. Alice Sinclair had ridden in every cavalcade since the beginning and Jeanette Mackay had attended every cavalcade since it started, he said. The next generation of families and beyond were now coming through. The weather had been a mixed bag but the forecast was promising for the final days. A big day was planned in Middlemarch, gates opening at 10am and the grand parade arriving at noon. There would be entertainment for everyone from 70-plus stalls to gold panning and a sold-out hoedown on Saturday night under a giant marquee, he said.