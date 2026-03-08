Dunedin Rock’n’Roll Revival Club members Mark Boberg and Dale Boyle enjoy a jive. Photos: Gerard O'Brien Petrolheads carved out a slice of Dunedin and turned it into a hive of American-made car heaven for hot-rod enthusiasts. There was a sea of classic cars flooding Tahuna Park on Saturday as the Stateside Streeters Car Club hosted their annual Great USA Day car show. It was the event’s 36th anniversary. While wearing the stars and stripes, 10-year-old Alexis Tilden, 10, of Mosgiel, admires the fins on a 1959 Cadillac. Event organiser Paul Barron said about 265 cars from all over the South Island came together for the show. "The furthest car was from Nelson, and a contingent from Invercargill also came up and some from Christchurch ... the ground was pretty much full up with cars really." There were more than 150 vehicles on display of all different types, including hot rods, muscle cars and meticulously restored classics. Crowds gather at the The Great USA Day car show at Tāhuna Park on Saturday. United States’ car brands such as Dodge, Ford, Chevrolet, Pontiac, Hudson and GMC were present. On Friday night, the festivities began with the traditional cruise which started at 7pm and saw a convoy of cars depart from the park and make their way to Portobello, before heading to the Pirates Rugby Club Rooms at Hancock Park for a barbecue. Proceeds made from the day went to the Otago Community Hospice. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz