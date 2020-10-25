Sunday, 25 October 2020

Updated 4.00 pm

Choppers called in to fight fire north of Dunedin

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Three helicopters have been called in to help fight a large gorse fire north of Dunedin this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said wind and hot weather were contributing to the blaze, close to State Highway 1 south of Waikouaiti, that about 2pm covered 3ha.

    Helicopters were helping to fight the fire on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Simon White
    Helicopters were helping to fight the fire on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Simon White

    "At this stage" no properties had been compromised, but there were houses in the area.

    The fire was not under control yet, the spokeswoman said.

    Photo: Simon White
    Photo: Simon White
    It was not yet in any of the substantial forests nearby.

    Crews from Waikouaiti, Palmerston, Hampden, Willowbank and Waitati and a Dunedin command unit were responding, and the choppers were using monsoon buckets to dump water on the blaze.

    Four trucks and at least four tankers at the scene were looking at ‘‘throwing some decent water on it’’, she said. 

    An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene about 3pm said the blaze looked to be contained in a gully on the western side of the highway. Flames were visible from the road.

     

     
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter