Nisha Patel (left) with daughter Hrithika Patel, 18, friend Riyanah Hathi, 17, and her mother Radhika Hathi, make sure they have not forgotten anything before the two students-to-be move into Te Rangihīroa College. Photo: Gregor Richardson Motel rooms, toasters and restaurant seats were all in short supply in Dunedin over the weekend as the city was completely chocker. Students arriving for the tertiary year, overseas tourists coming back to Dunedin and New Zealand in general, a big rugby game on Friday night, and Valentine’s Day all combined to make the weekend a boom for retailers, restaurants and motel owners. Otago Motel Association president Cyril Coombe said it had been a busy weekend for motels and the month so far had generally been lively. "I think Dunedin has pretty much been sold out. Generally speaking, over the last three or four days ... I’d see one email saying a room’s become vacant, and it’s gone within minutes," he said. Mr Coombe, who owns Alexis Motor Lodge in George St, said he had had just five empty rooms for a night in two weeks. He said the end of the Masters Games, the rugby game on Friday night between the Crusaders and the Highlanders, and the start of the university year brought people into Dunedin. More tourists were also in the city. Wellington Airport was closed yesterday which may have led to parents who had brought their children south to start their tertiary year being unable to get back, so they may have had to stay an extra night. University residential colleges opened at the weekend for first year students and Orientation Week begins today with most lectures starting next Monday. Mr Coombe said it was good for the industry but the demand was impacting others who could not get a room. Many had been seeking accommodation around hospital appointments. "In the last couple of weeks, I’ve had people ringing me up looking for a four-day booking for three weeks in a row for having chemo or radiotherapy. "But that’s been impossible. I did hear of someone travelling from as far as Timaru to get a daily treatment. But there was nothing [accommodation], virtually nothing in Dunedin." Etrusco owner Rion Gianone said last night he had been turning away more people than he could seat. "We’re pushing on capacity. I’m just frantically ringing staff actually. Tourists are back with a vengeance. Parents dropping off children. Rugby fans," he said. He said it almost felt like pre-Covid times with regards to tourists. "They’re from everywhere. A lot of Asians, a lot of Chinese, Swiss, Germans, Italians. A lot of Americans, actually. A lot of Poms. From all over, really. And all age demographics, too." He said business owners were glad to see tourists back. It felt like a triple whammy with students coming back to Dunedin with their families, the rugby on Friday night and Valentine’s Day on Saturday. "You can’t get a motel room at all. And it’s just funny. It feels like everything kind of happens in the same weekend." Students back in town had the shopping lists come out. A stroll through Kmart yesterday afternoon revealed shelves for appliances such as toasters and kettles were empty while supermarkets did a roaring trade as the staples of bread, cheese and milk were snapped up. Many students were moving into colleges for the first time, helped by parents. The Otago Daily Times spoke to two families from Auckland who had daughters moving into Te Rangihīroa College this weekend. Hrithika Patel and Riyanah Hathi said they were looking forward to experiencing the student lifestyle. Miss Patel said she was studying health science with a view to getting into dental school, while Miss Hathi was studying urban planning. Miss Patel’s mother Nisha said the past week had been both hectic and "sad", as they would have to get used to not having the girls around at home. "There’s been a lot of packing. But it’s very exciting for them, too." steve.hepburn@odt.co.nz