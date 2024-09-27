City wakes to dusting of snow

There was a dusting of snow on Dunedin's Northern Motorway this morning. Photo: MetService webcam

A fine weekend looks to be on the way but it was a cold start for some in Dunedin who woke to a dusting snow on the hills today.

MetService's Leith Valley webcam showed patchy snow on the roadside of the city's Northern Motorway, and elsewhere light cover was reported on Flagstaff and Maungatua on the Taieri.

However, most around Dunedin city had gone by 7.30am, as conditions started to brighten in time for the daylight saving weekend.

A band of high pressure is set to bring settled conditions to most of New Zealand as clocks go forward.

MetService forecast rain would sweep west across the North Island on Friday morning before clearing.

A few showers could linger in the hill country of the East Coast, it said.

Auckland could expect a daytime high of 17 degrees on Friday, but clear skies could make for a chilly overnight moving into Saturday.

In Wellington, temperatures would reach 15 degrees before dipping as low as 5 degrees overnight.

Canterbury, Marlborough and Tasman could expect a fine, dry Friday after early showers on Banks Peninsula and in Southland.

Christchurch was heading for a high of 13degC, Dunedin 10degC and Nelson 15degC.

Inland areas of the South Island could expect more snow, with flurries in Southland down to 200m, and parts of Otago down to as low as 300m.

There are road snowfall warnings in place until 5pm Friday for the following high-country routes:

Milford Road (State Highway 94)

Crown Range Road

Lindis Pass (SH8)

- RNZ/ODT Online