Columba College Senior Prizegiving 2023

Students were recognised for their achievements in the 2023 Columba College Senior Prizegiving.

Columba College 2023 Duces Zoe McElrea and Mabel Lee.

SERVICE AND SPECIAL AWARDS

Duces - Mabel Lee and Zoe McElrea

Proxime Accessit - Bridgette Sutton

The McSkimming Cup for Service to the Junior School by a Senior Student - Grace Darling

The Prize for Outstanding Service to the International Department - Amber Zhang

The Elizabeth Wilson Cup and Prize for the Student Trustee for Service to the Board of Trustees - Zoe McElrea

The Principal's Gift and The Southland Old Girl's Association Prize for the Head of House - Phoebe O’Donnell

The Alexandra Shiels Memorial Gift for the Chapel Prefect - Sophia Hessian - Mabel Lee 10

The Amy Logie Cup and Prize in Recognition of the work done by the Deputy Head Girl - Elloise Cameron

The Claire Anglin Cup and Prize in Recognition of the work done by the Deputy Head Girl - Briar Duncan

The Principal's Gift and The Old Girl's Association Prize for the Head Prefect - Hannah Coe

The Shona T. Henderson Merit Award to a Year Eleven Girl for Consistent Service and Diligence - Sophie Canton

The Christchurch Old Girl's Prize for General Helpfulness in Year 12 - Monet Morrison

The Clarice Ashworth Award for the top Year 12 Student in the Senior School - Clara Ballantyne

The Parents’ Association Prize for Diligence - Bridgette Sutton

South Canterbury Old Girls’ Cup for Diligence - Mabel Lee

The Frances Ross Memorial Prize for Service and South Canterbury Old Girls’ Cup for Diligence - Elloise Cameron - Aliyah Drake

The Principal's Leadership Scholarship for a Year 13 student intending to study at Otago Polytechnic - Ellie Nevill

The Roslyn Physiotherapy Award for a student who is studying Health Sciences at the University of Otago - Neve Graamans

Te Tohu Kairangi Tiakaka Māori a Pōwhiri Wharemarama Rika-Heke - Elloise Cameron

The Sycamore Family Award for Pursuit of Personal Best across the School in all Endeavours - Zoe McElrea 11

The Wilma Hudson Cup and Prize for Courtesy, Reliability and Service - Rocket - Hannah Coe

The Spirit of Columba Award from the Year 13 Class of 2023 (voted for by the Year 13 students) - Elloise Cameron

The Fergus Ring for the Best All-Round Senior Student - Briar Duncan

SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS

Elloise Cameron – University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Michelle Chan - University of Otago Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship for International Students 8; Hannah Coe – University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship, University of Canterbury Hiranga Scholarship; Hannah Cormack - Otago Hockey : Otago Polytechnic / Te Pukenga Scholarship; Thea Davis - University of Otago Maori Entrance Scholarship; Aliya Drake – University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship, University of Canterbury Hiranga Scholarship; Briar Duncan - University of Otago Performance Entrance Scholarship, Lincoln University Sport Scholarship, Massey University Academy of Sport Scholarship; Zoe Eckhoff - University of Otago New Frontiers Excellence Entrance Scholarship; Tayla Finlay - University of Otago 150th Scholarship; Elaina Fu - University of Otago Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship; Alexandra Giles – University of Otago Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship; Sophie Greenaway – University of Otago New Frontiers Excellence Entrance Scholarship; Sophia Hessian – University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Louisa Kotkamp - University of Otago Performance Entrance Scholarship; Mabel Lee - University of Otago Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship, University of Canterbury Hiranga Scholarship, Victoria University Tangiwai Scholarship, Auckland University Top Achiever Scholarship; Brenna Lyons – University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Meg Macdougall – University of Otago New Frontiers Excellence Entrance Scholarship Anise Maclean University of Otago Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship, University of Canterbury Hiranga Scholarship, Victoria University Tangiwai Scholarship; Zoe McElrea - University of Otago Academic Excellence Scholarship, Victoria University Tangiwai Scholarship; Holly McRae - University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship; Kayla Millar - Lincoln University Vice Chancellor's Excellence Scholarship 9; Emma Morton - University of Otago Pacific Peoples' Entrance Scholarship; Phoebe O’Donnell – University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Nora Paicu - University of Otago 150th Scholarship, First Foundation Pāmu One in New Zealand University Scholarship; Amalee Richards – University of Otago New Frontiers Excellence Entrance Scholarship; Millie Scott - University of Otago Performance Entrance Scholarship; Erica Su - University of Otago Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship, University of Canterbury Hiranga Scholarship, Auckland University Academic Potential Scholarship; Bridgette Sutton - Washington State University, 90% Academic/Athletic 4 Year Scholarship, University of Louisville, Full Athletic 4 Year Scholarship, Indiana University, Full 4 Year Scholarship; Maddisyn Wills – University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Yuiko Yoshimura - University of Otago Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship, Victoria University Tangiwai Scholarship; Amber Zhang - University of Otago Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship for International Students.

MANA POUNAMU AWARDS

Milla Cashmore – Senior recipient

Sophia Scott – Junior recipient

YEAR 13

Caitlin Blacker – Merit in Drama at JMC; Sophie Boyle – Merit in AgriBusiness at JMC; Elloise Cameron – Excellence in Classics, The Knudson Bronze Bust for Excellence in Classical Studies, Excellence in English, Excellence in History, The Chloe Anson Memorial Cup for Creativity in the Humanities; Hannah Coe – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Biology, Excellence in Chemistry, Excellence in Geography, The Martin Cup for Excellence in Senior Geography, Excellence in History; Hannah Cormack – The Joanna Bishop Cup for Young Enterpriser of the Year, Merit in AgriBusiness at JMC; Faith Courtney – Merit in BioEthics at JMC; Sophie Davis – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Accounting, The Manson Family Trophy for Excellence in Year 13 Accounting, Excellence in History, The Kim Janssen Cup for the Most Outstanding Research Project in History from a Year 11 to Year 13 Student, The Cup for Excellence in Commerce Subjects at Year 13, Excellence in AgriBusiness at JMC, Excellence in BioEthics at JMC; Thea Davis - Diligence Across the Curriculum; Aliya Drake – Excellence in Geography, Excellence in Physical Education, Excellence in Chemistry at JMC; Briar Duncan - Diligence Across the Curriculum, Merit in AgriCulture at JMC 6; Zoe Eckhoff - Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in English at JMC, Merit in Drama at JMC, Harrison Cup for Drama at JMC; Elaina Fu – Excellence in Biology, Excellence in English, Excellence in Mathematics; Alexandra Giles – Excellence in History at JMC; Sophia Hessian – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in French, Le Travail Trophy for Excellence in French; Louisa Kotkamp – Excellence in Physical Education; Mabel Lee – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Biology, Jill Wilson Prize and Biology Cup, Excellence in Chemistry, The Vickers Cup for Senior Chemistry, Excellence in English, Excellence in Mathematics, The Cameron Cup for Excellence in Mathematics with Calculus, Excellence in Physics, The Helen Pack Barker Cup for Excellence in Arts and Sciences at a Senior leve;l Aun Leeaudomwong – Excellence in BioEthics at JMC; Brenna Lyons – Excellence in Physical Education, The Libby Morgan Trophy for Excellence in Level 3 Physical Education; Meg Macdougall – Excellence in BioEthics at JMC; Anise Maclean – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Design, Excellence in Digital Technology, The Ticket Direct Cup for Excellence in Digital Technology in Year 13, The Hannah Tyrell Memorial Trophy and Prize for Excellence in Art and Technology, The Chloe Young Trophy for Endeavour in the Visual Arts, Excellence in BioEthics at JMC; Juliette McDonald – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Design, The Cup for Excellence in Design, Excellence in Painting, The He Aho Tahuhu Cup for Excellence in Year 13 Painting, The Dwyer Cup for Outstanding Achievement in the Visual Arts; Zoe McElrea – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Economics, The Cup for Excellence in Economics at Year 13, Excellence in English, The Valerie Mathewson Cup for Excellence in English, Excellence in Geography, Excellence in History, The Reda Ross Memorial Cup and Prize for History, Excellence In AgriBusiness at JMC; Holly McRea – Excellence in Physical Education; Kayla Millar – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in AgriBusiness and AgriCulture at JMC, Norwood New Holland Prize for Academic Excellence in Agricultural Sciences at JMC 7; Brie Monk – Merit in BioEthics at JMC; Emma Morton – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Economics, Excellence in History, Excellence in AgriBusiness at JMC; Ellie Nevill – Merit in AgriBusiness at JMC; Phoebe O’Donnell – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in English, Excellence in BioEthics at JMC; Hannah O’Neill - Diligence Across the Curriculum; Nora Paicu – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in English, Excellence in AgriBusiness and Agriculture at JMC; Zara Radel – Excellence in BioEthics at JMC; Millie Scott – Excellence in Physical Education; Erica Su – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Economics; Bridgette Sutton – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Biology, Excellence in Chemistry, Excellence in Geography, The Paterson Cup for Excellence in Mathematics with Statistics, Excellence in Physics, The Senior Physics Cup; Bella Templeton – Merit in AgriBusiness at JMC; Summer Wedderburn – Merit in History at JMC; Emily Wister – The Cup for Excellence in Photography; Yuiko Yoshimura – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in English; Judy Zeng – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Chinese; Amber Zhang - Diligence Across the Curriculum.

YEAR 12

Bella Adams – Excellence in AgriBusiness, Excellence in Physical Education; Pat Arounsakul – The Prize for the Most Improved Senior ESOL Student 3; Evie Auchinvole – Merit in Agriculture at JMC; Clara Ballantyne – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Chemistry, Excellence in English, Excellence in Geography, Excellence in History, Excellence in Mathematics; Isabella Cameron – Excellence in Classics, Excellence in English, The Deanna McLeod Trophy for Year 12 Art; Milla Cashmore – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Physical Education; Georgia Clarke – Excellence in Design; Billie Rose Craig – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Physical Education; Ryan Dailey – Excellence in Classics, Excellence in Design; Olivia Davies - Diligence Across the Curriculum; Sophie Davis – Excellence in Mathematics; Alexa Duff– Excellence in Physical Education; Pip Eason – Excellence in AgriBusiness; Charley Ensor – Excellence in Classics; Kendra Harkness – Excellence in Classics; Grace Hill – Merit in Drama at JMC; Amelia Hollows - Diligence Across the Curriculum; Charlotte Hurst – Excellence in Design; Cecilia Jia – Excellence in Mathematics; Alice Johnston – Merit in Drama at JMC; Amelia Loudon – Excellence in Geography; Leila Luckhurst – Excellence in Drama at JMC; Maia MacDonald – Excellence in Classics, Excellence in English, Excellence in French, Excellence in Mathematics 4; Natalie McDonald – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in English, Excellence in French, The Clare Beach Cup for Excellence in French and German, The Jenness Riethmaier Cup for German; Kate McGowan – Excellence in Economics, Excellence in Geography; Flora McKirdy – Excellence in Classics, Excellence in History; Mary Mengel – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Biology, Excellence in Chemistry, Excellence in English, Excellence in Geography, Excellence in Mathematics, The Year 12 Mathematics Cup, Zonta Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science in Year 12, The Wynsome Taylor Memorial Cup for Sciences at Year 12; Jendi Minty – Excellence in Physical Education; Lucy Morrison – Excellence in Accounting, Excellence in AgriBusiness, Excellence in Chemistry, Excellence in French; Monet Morrison – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Classics, Excellence in English, Excellence in Drama at JMC; Asha Murphy – Excellence in AgriBusiness; Catalina Nock – Excellence in German; Zara Pratley – Excellence in English, Excellence in History; Baylee Rapata-Fish – Excellence in French; Taylah Ruxton – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Physical Education; Emily Sharpe – Excellence in English; Isabel Sheehan – Excellence in Biology, Excellence in English; Rebekah Sime – Excellence in Digital Technology, The Logic Studio’s Cup for Excellence in Digital Technology in Year 12; Tessa Smith – Excellence in Chinese, The Wong Family Cup and Prize for Chinese, Excellence in Classics, Excellence in Digital Technology, The David Haig Memorial Cup for Excellence in Computer Studies at Year 12, Excellence in English, Excellence in Physics; Georgia Spek – Merit in Biology at JMC 5; Sophie Tizard – Excellence in Classics, Excellence in Mathematics, Excellence in Physical Education; Pippa Trotman – Excellence in Classics, Excellence in French; Peyton Wafer – Excellence in Design; Rhiarna Webster – Merit in AgriCulture at JMC; Kate Wilson – Excellence in AgriCulture at JMC, Merit in Accounting at JMC.

YEAR 11

Aminah Ahmad – Excellence in Digital Technology, Excellence in Economics, The Forsyth BARR CETA medal for Commerce at Year 11, Excellence in Science; Zena Alani – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Science Darcy Baldwin – Excellence in Chinese, The Wong Family Prize for Year 11 Chinese; Tegen Baldwin – Excellence in English, Excellence in History; Keren Basel – Excellence in English, Excellence in French, Excellence in Science; Sophia Body – Excellence in Physical Education; Melanie Button – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in English, Excellence in Geography, Excellence in Mathematics, Excellence in Science; Sophie Canton - Diligence Across the Curriculum; Nicole Carey – Excellence in Physical Education; Susan Chen – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Art, Excellence in Chinese; Crystal Chiang – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Digital Technology, The Belinda McLeod Trophy for Excellence in Digital Technology at Year 11, Excellence in English, Excellence in German, Excellence in Mathematics, Excellence in Physical Education, Excellence in Science; Thandie Chiruka – Excellence in Digital Technology, Excellence in English; Alyssa Duthie – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Economics, Excellence in English, Excellence in French, Excellence in Geography; Madison Flutey – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in English, Excellence in Physical Education; Nanni Ge – Excellence in Digital Technology, Excellence in English, Excellence in History, Excellence in Mathematics, Excellence in Science; Pearl Harris – Excellence in English 2; Imogen Harrison – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Drama, Excellence in English, Excellence in French, Excellence in Mathematics, Excellence in Science; Jessica Mundy – Excellence in Drama, Excellence in English, Excellence in History, Excellence in Mathematics, Excellence in Science, Merit in Economics at JMC; Lucy Park – Excellence in English, Excellence in Mathematics; Lois Prior – Excellence in French; Lila Rhodes - Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Physical Education; Emy Rouvi – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in Economics, Excellence in Physical Education; Emily Roy – Excellence in Classics;; Ruby Scott - Diligence Across the Curriculum; Charli Sinclair – Diligence Across the Curriculum, Excellence in English, Excellence in Physical Education; Scarlett Wilson – Excellence in Music Eleanor Wong – Excellence in Art, The Cup for Year 11 Art, Excellence in English, Excellence in French, The Moira Stallworthy Cup and Prize for diligence in French, Excellence in History, Excellence in Mathematics, Excellence in Science; Ruby Woodham – Excellence in History Raheli Yehezkely – Excellence in English, Excellence in Science.